NBC: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL/SUPER BOWL LVI
NBC will once again be the home of Sunday Night Football and will broadcast Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. SNF has been the #1 ranked primetime show for nine consecutive years.
NBC will broadcast 24 games, including 18 broadcasts of SNF, the NFL Kickoff Classic, the Thanksgiving Classic in primetime, and four postseason games, including the Super Bowl.
The NFL flex scheduling policy for games moved to SNF has been adjusted with the addition of an extra week to the regular season. No more than two games can be flexed during Weeks 5-10. Afterwards, all non-protected games between Weeks 11-17 are eligible to be flexed. Week 18 of SNF is now reserved for the game with the most decisive playoff implications.
Telemundo will present the first Spanish OTA broadcast of the Super Bowl. NBC Universo will air the entire NBC package of games, including SNF and the postseason games.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya return as the lead broadcast team of Sunday Night Football. Mike Tirico will host Football Night in America and will be assigned to select SNF games. Drew Brees joins FNIA and will team with Tirico for some games. Maria Taylor joins FNIA and will lead the Super Bowl LVI studio show. Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms will host a SNF postgame show exclusively on Peacock.
Sunday Night Football and other NFL events on NBC can be streamed on various platforms, including the NBC Sports app and the Peacock Network.
NBC Talent
Sunday Night Football
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michele Tafoya; Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay
Select games: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees
Football Night in America, 7 p.m.
Main: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Tony Dungy
Side desk: Maria Taylor, Chris Simms
Insider: Mike Florio
On-site: Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, Peacock
Kathryn Tappen, Chris Simms
Sunday Night Football on NBC Universo
Carlos Mauricio Ramirez, Jorge Andres
Studio: Miguel Gurwitz, Andres, Rolando Cantu; Ana Jurko (select)
PFT Live, Peacock Weekdays 7 a.m.
Mike Florio, Chris Simms
NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule at 8:20 p.m.
- Week 1: Dallas at Tampa Bay (Kickoff)
- Week 1: Chicago at LA Rams
- Week 2: Kansas City at Baltimore
- Week 3: Green Bay at San Francisco
- Week 4: Tampa Bay at New England
- Week 5: Buffalo at Kansas City*
- Week 6: Seattle at Pittsburgh*
- Week 7: Indianapolis at San Francisco*
- Week 8: Dallas at Minnesota*
- Week 9: Tennessee at LA Rams*
- Week 10: Kansas City at Las Vegas*
- Week 11: Pittsburgh at LA Chargers*
- Week 12: Buffalo at New Orleans (Thanksgiving)
- Week 12: Cleveland at Baltimore*
- Week 13: San Francisco at Seattle*
- Week 14: Chicago at Green Bay*
- Week 15: New Orleans at Tampa Bay*
- Week 16: Washington at Dallas*
- Week 17: Minnesota at Green Bay*
- Week 18: TBD
- Jan 2022: NFL Wild Card Games (2)
- Jan 2022: NFL Divisional Playoff
- Feb 2022: Super Bowl LVI
*Game eligible for flex scheduling
NFL ON CBS
CBS will broadcast the AFC package of games in 2021, as well as select marquee NFC games.
With an additional game added to the regular season, CBS will be scheduled for 10 doubleheader weeks, including the first and final weeks of the season.
CBS will air four postseason games, including the AFC Championship.
CBS will air the Thanksgiving Classic (Raiders at Cowboys) and one of the two games in London the morning of Week 6 (Dolphins vs Jaguars).
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson return as the lead broadcast team for CBS.
Inside the NFL moves from cable TV to Viacom’s streaming service Paramount+.
The NFL on CBS can be streamed on CBSSports.com and Paramount+.
NFL on CBS Talent
- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson
- Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins
- Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & AJ Ross
- Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
- Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
- Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber
- Additional Talent: Beth Mowins, Aaron Taylor, Sherree Burruss, Amanda Balionis
- Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore
The NFL TODAY, Noon
James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms
Insider: Jason La Canfora
Additional CBS/Viacom Programming
That Other Pregame Show (TOPS), CBS Sports Network Sunday 10 a.m.
Adam Schein, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones, Amy Trask
NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports Network Monday 6 p.m.
Inside the NFL, Paramount+ Tuesday nights
James Brown, Julian Edelman, Michael Irvin, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, Phil Simms
CBS National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 1: Cleveland at Kansas City
- Week 2: Dallas at LA Chargers
- Week 4: Pittsburgh at Green Bay
- Week 6: Miami at Jacksonville (London)
- Week 6: Dallas at New England
- Week 7: Chicago at Tampa Bay
- Week 10: Seattle at Green Bay
- Week 12: Las Vegas at Dallas (Thanksgiving)
- Week 13: Baltimore at Pittsburgh
- Week 14: Buffalo at Tampa Bay
- Week 16: Pittsburgh and Kansas City
- Jan 2022: NFL Wild Card Game
- Jan 2022: AFC Divisional Playoffs (2)
- Jan 2022: AFC Championship
NFL ON FOX/THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
FOX will broadcast the NFC package of games in 2021 with select AFC games.
With an additional game added to the regular season, FOX will be scheduled for 10 doubleheader weeks, including the first and final week of the season.
FOX will air 11 Thursday Night Football, simulcast on NFL Network and Amazon Prime.
Fox will air two holiday games, including the Thanksgiving Classic (Bears at Lions) and a special Christmas game (Browns at Packers).
FOX will air three postseason games, including the NFC Championship game.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Mike Pereira return as the lead broadcast team. They will be joined by Tom Rinaldi for America’s Game of the Week and the postseason. Kristina Pink returns as an additional reporter for TNF.
Greg Olsen joins the NFL on FOX and will team with Kevin Burkhardt. Mark Sanchez also joins as a game analyst, teaming with Kevin Kugler. Gus Johnson returns to NFL broadcasts for select games during the season and will team with Aqib Talib.
The NFL on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.
NFL on FOX Talent
- Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, & Erin Andrews; Tom Rinaldi (Sundays); Kristina Pink (TNF)
- Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver
- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake
- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Lindsay Czarniak/Sara Walsh
- Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin
- Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, & Megan Olivi
- Additional talent: Joe Davis, Brandon Gaudin
- Rules analysts: Dean Blandino, Mike Pereira
FOX Deportes (Thursday & Postseason)
Jorge Pérez Navarro, John Laguna, Rolando Cantú
Studio: Jessi Losada, Rodolfo Landeros
Studio Programming
FOX NFL Sunday, Noon
Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan
Insider: Jay Glazer
FOX NFL Kickoff, Sunday 11 a.m.
Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, Peter Schrager, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Charles Woodson; Cooper Manning
FOX NFL Thursday, Thursday 7:30 p.m.
FOX National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 1: Green Bay at New Orleans
- Week 3: Tampa Bay at LA Rams
- Week 5: NY Giants at Dallas
- Week 8: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
- Week 9: Green Bay at Kansas City
- Week 11: Dallas at Kansas City
- Week 12: Chicago at Detroit (Thanksgiving)
- Week 12: LA Rams at Green Bay
- Week 15: Seattle at LA Rams
- Week 17: LA Rams at Baltimore
- Jan 2022: NFC Wild Card Game
- Jan 2022: NFC Divisional Playoffs (2)
- Jan 2022: NFC Championship
FOX Thursday Night Football at FOX 8:20 p.m. *
- Week 5: LA Rams at Seattle
- Week 6: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
- Week 7: Denver at Cleveland
- Week 8: Green Bay at Arizona
- Week 9: NY Jets at Indianapolis
- Week 10: Baltimore at Miami
- Week 11: New England at Atlanta
- Week 13: Dallas at New Orleans
- Week 14: Pittsburgh at Minnesota
- Week 15: Kansas City at LA Chargers
- Week 16: Cleveland at Green Bay (Christmas)
ESPN: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
ESPN has expanded their NFL coverage and will air 21 games in 2021. This includes 17 Monday Night Football games through Week 17. The opening week doubleheader has been discontinued.
ESPN and ABC will simulcast select games during the season, including the MNF opener (Ravens at Raiders), a Week 18 doubleheader (games TBD), a Wild Card game, and the Pro Bowl.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters return as the Monday Night Football broadcast team. They will also call the international broadcast of Super Bowl LVI for Australia and New Zealand.
ESPN2 will air ten Monday Night Football MegaCasts, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning. The simulcast will be hosted by the Manning brothers, who will be joined by past and present NFL guests.
ESPN’s broadcast of the NFL and Monday Night Football will be streamed on all ESPN platforms, including ESPN+.
Monday Night Football
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, & Lisa Salters; Rules Analyst: John Parry
MegaCast on ESPN2
Peyton Manning, Eli Manning; weekly guests
ESPN Deportes
Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Valera, & John Sutcliffe
ESPN Studio Talent
Sunday NFL Countdown
Samantha Ponder, Teddy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan
NFL insiders: Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter
On-site Reporters: Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, Dianna Russini, Ed Werder
Monday Night Countdown
Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Randy Moss, Steve Young, Adam Schefter, Michelle Beisner-Buck (contributor)
Additional ESPN Programming
NFL Live
Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes; Ryan Clark
Fantasy Football Now
Matthew Berry, Stephanie Bell, Mike Clay, Damien Woody, Field Yates
NFL Primetime (ESPN+)
Chris Berman, Booger McFarland
NFL Rewind
Wendi Nix, Jeff Saturday, Marcus Spears, Chris Mortenson
NFL Matchup
Matt Bowen, Greg Cosell, Sal Paolantonio
NFL on ESPN Schedule
Sunday
NFL Countdown, ESPN 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2 11 a.m.
Monday
Monday Night Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m.
Monday Night Football, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Monday Night Football MegaCast, ESPN2
Weekdays/Weekends
NFL Live, Weekdays 4 p.m.; ESPN2 5 p.m.
NFL Rewind, Monday 3 p.m.
NFL Matchup, ESPN2 Saturday 8:30 a.m.; ESPN Sunday 6:30 a.m.
NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.
ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule at 8:15 p.m.
- Week 1: Baltimore at Las Vegas +
- Week 2: Detroit at Green Bay
- Week 3: Philadelphia at Dallas
- Week 4: Las Vegas at LA Chargers
- Week 5: Indianapolis at Baltimore
- Week 6: Buffalo at Tennessee
- Week 7: New Orleans at Seattle
- Week 8: NY Giants at Kansas City
- Week 9: Chicago at Pittsburgh
- Week 10: LA Rams at San Francisco
- Week 11: NY Giants at Tampa Bay
- Week 12: Seattle at Washington
- Week 13: New England at Buffalo
- Week 14: LA Rams at Arizona
- Week 15: Minnesota at Chicago
- Week 16: Miami at New Orleans
- Week 17: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
- Week 18: Doubleheader TBD +
- Jan 2022: NFL Wild Card Game +
- Feb 2022: Pro Bowl at Las Vegas +
+Simulcast on ABC
NFL NETWORK
NFL Network produces daily programming, including news, previews, and recaps of everything related to the NFL.
NFL GameDay is the network’s collection of studio shows highlighting all games throughout the NFL season. NFL GameDay Morning is the flagship pregame show on Sunday mornings, hosted by Rich Eisen along with Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, and Kurt Warner.
NFL Network will air eight exclusive games, including four Thursday Night Football games, one international game (Jets at Falcons in London), a Week 15 doubleheader (games TBA), and a special Christmas night game (Colts at Cardinals). They will simulcast 11 games on FOX, FOX Deportes, and streamed on Amazon Prime.
NFL Network Featured Talent
NFL GameDay Morning
Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner
Insider: Ian Rappaport
Analytics: Cynthia Frelund
Contributors: Kay Adams, Daniel Jeremiah, Nate Burleson, Rachel Bonnetta
NFL GameDay Live
Rhett Lewis, Patrick Claybon, James Jones, Shaun O’Hara, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew Hawkins, Scott Pioli, Marc Ross
NFL GameDay Highlights & Final
Chris Rose, Maurice Jones-Drew (Final only)
Good Morning Football
Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager
NFL Total Access
MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Willie McGinest, D’Angelo Hall, David Carr; various guests
NFL Network Fantasy Live
Marcas Grant, Kimmi Chex, Adam Rank, Cynthia Frelund, Patrick Claybon, Jones-Drew
Thursday Night Football, Thursday 8:20 p.m.
FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, & Mike Pereira
NFL Network Sunday GameDay Programming
NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Live, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football
TNF First Look, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m
NFL Gameday Kickoff 6 p.m. – until kickoff during NFLN exclusives
FOX NFL Thursday, 7:30 p.m. – Airs only during tricast
NFL Network Programming
Good Morning Football, Weekdays 7 a.m., & 10 a.m.
NFL Now, Weekdays 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live, Weekdays 6 p.m.; Thu 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access, Weekdays 7 p.m.; Mon & Thu post game
NFL GameDay View, Friday 8 p.m.
A Football Life, Friday 9 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Around the NFL, Saturday 7 a.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend, Saturday 9 a.m.
NFL Network Exclusive Games Schedule
- Week 2: NY Giants at Washington
- Week 3: Carolina at Houston
- Week 4: Jacksonville at Cincinnati
- Week 5: NY Jets vs Atlanta at U.K. (Sunday morning)
- Week 15: Doubleheader Games TBA (Saturday)
- Week 16: San Francisco at Tennessee
- Week 16: Indianapolis at Arizona (Christmas/Saturday)
Additional NFL Sunday Programming
NFL Sunday Ticket, Sunday 1 p.m. Available on DirecTV and select mobile carriers
NFL RedZone, Sunday 1 p.m. Available on cable, satellite, select mobile and streaming services
*until 8 p.m. or the conclusion of all Sunday games.
AMAZON PRIME
Amazon Prime will stream 11 Thursday Night Football simulcasted on FOX and NFL Network. Along with the traditional broadcast, Prime will have two alternate streams. Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will call the game exclusively on Prime. They will also stream a Scouts Feed, featuring Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, and host Joy Taylor.
Amazon Prime will take over the entire Thursday Night Football package exclusively in 2022.
See FOX Thursday Night Schedule above for Tricast on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime.
NFL NATIONAL RADIO
Westwood One
Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcaster for all NFL prime time and holiday games, as well as the entirety of the NFL Postseason including Super Bowl LVI. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner are the lead team for Monday Night Football, and the Super Bowl. Rich Eisen joins Westwood One as the pregame and halftime host for MNF.
Westwood One Broadcast Team
Monday Night Football: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Studio: Rich Eisen
Thursday Night Football: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Sunday Night Football: Ryan Radtke, Select Analyst
SNF Analysts: Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Mike Golic, Ross Tucker, or Mike Holmgren
Studio: Scott Graham
ESPN Radio
- ESPN Radio broadcasts Select Sunday afternoon games throughout the NFL Season.
Early ESPN Radio Broadcast Schedule
- Week 1: Steelers-Bills & Dolphins-Patriots
Sports USA
Sports USA broadcasts Sunday afternoon doubleheaders throughout the regular season.
Early Sports USA Broadcast Schedule
- Week 1: Steelers-Bills & Packers-Saints
- Week 2: Bengals-Bears & Titans-Seahawks
- Week 3: Colts-Titans & Buccaneers-Rams
- Week 4: Chiefs-Eagles & TBA
Compass Media
Compass Media broadcasts Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season. They also air national broadcasts of the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Early Compass Media Broadcast Schedule
- Week 1: Seahawks-Colts & Browns-Chiefs
- Week 2: 49ers-Eagles
- Week 3: Chargers-Chiefs
- Week 4: Steelers-Packers
