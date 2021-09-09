NBC: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL/SUPER BOWL LVI

NBC will once again be the home of Sunday Night Football and will broadcast Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. SNF has been the #1 ranked primetime show for nine consecutive years.

NBC will broadcast 24 games, including 18 broadcasts of SNF, the NFL Kickoff Classic, the Thanksgiving Classic in primetime, and four postseason games, including the Super Bowl.

The NFL flex scheduling policy for games moved to SNF has been adjusted with the addition of an extra week to the regular season. No more than two games can be flexed during Weeks 5-10. Afterwards, all non-protected games between Weeks 11-17 are eligible to be flexed. Week 18 of SNF is now reserved for the game with the most decisive playoff implications.

Telemundo will present the first Spanish OTA broadcast of the Super Bowl. NBC Universo will air the entire NBC package of games, including SNF and the postseason games.

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya return as the lead broadcast team of Sunday Night Football. Mike Tirico will host Football Night in America and will be assigned to select SNF games. Drew Brees joins FNIA and will team with Tirico for some games. Maria Taylor joins FNIA and will lead the Super Bowl LVI studio show. Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms will host a SNF postgame show exclusively on Peacock.

Sunday Night Football and other NFL events on NBC can be streamed on various platforms, including the NBC Sports app and the Peacock Network.

NBC Talent

Sunday Night Football

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michele Tafoya; Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay

Select games: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees

Football Night in America, 7 p.m.

Main: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Tony Dungy

Side desk: Maria Taylor, Chris Simms

Insider: Mike Florio

On-site: Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, Peacock

Kathryn Tappen, Chris Simms

Sunday Night Football on NBC Universo

Carlos Mauricio Ramirez, Jorge Andres

Studio: Miguel Gurwitz, Andres, Rolando Cantu; Ana Jurko (select)

PFT Live, Peacock Weekdays 7 a.m.

Mike Florio, Chris Simms

NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule at 8:20 p.m.

Week 1: Dallas at Tampa Bay (Kickoff)

Week 1: Chicago at LA Rams

Week 2: Kansas City at Baltimore

Week 3: Green Bay at San Francisco

Week 4: Tampa Bay at New England

Week 5: Buffalo at Kansas City*

Week 6: Seattle at Pittsburgh*

Week 7: Indianapolis at San Francisco*

Week 8: Dallas at Minnesota*

Week 9: Tennessee at LA Rams*

Week 10: Kansas City at Las Vegas*

Week 11: Pittsburgh at LA Chargers*

Week 12: Buffalo at New Orleans (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Cleveland at Baltimore*

Week 13: San Francisco at Seattle*

Week 14: Chicago at Green Bay*

Week 15: New Orleans at Tampa Bay*

Week 16: Washington at Dallas*

Week 17: Minnesota at Green Bay*

Week 18: TBD

Jan 2022: NFL Wild Card Games (2)

Jan 2022: NFL Divisional Playoff

Feb 2022: Super Bowl LVI

*Game eligible for flex scheduling

NFL ON CBS

CBS will broadcast the AFC package of games in 2021, as well as select marquee NFC games.

With an additional game added to the regular season, CBS will be scheduled for 10 doubleheader weeks, including the first and final weeks of the season.

CBS will air four postseason games, including the AFC Championship.

CBS will air the Thanksgiving Classic (Raiders at Cowboys) and one of the two games in London the morning of Week 6 (Dolphins vs Jaguars).

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson return as the lead broadcast team for CBS.

Inside the NFL moves from cable TV to Viacom’s streaming service Paramount+.

The NFL on CBS can be streamed on CBSSports.com and Paramount+.

NFL on CBS Talent

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & AJ Ross

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

Additional Talent: Beth Mowins, Aaron Taylor, Sherree Burruss, Amanda Balionis

Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore

The NFL TODAY, Noon

James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms

Insider: Jason La Canfora

Additional CBS/Viacom Programming

That Other Pregame Show (TOPS), CBS Sports Network Sunday 10 a.m.

Adam Schein, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones, Amy Trask

NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports Network Monday 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL, Paramount+ Tuesday nights

James Brown, Julian Edelman, Michael Irvin, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, Phil Simms

CBS National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 1: Cleveland at Kansas City

Week 2: Dallas at LA Chargers

Week 4: Pittsburgh at Green Bay

Week 6: Miami at Jacksonville (London)

Week 6: Dallas at New England

Week 7: Chicago at Tampa Bay

Week 10: Seattle at Green Bay

Week 12: Las Vegas at Dallas (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Week 14: Buffalo at Tampa Bay

Week 16: Pittsburgh and Kansas City

Jan 2022: NFL Wild Card Game

Jan 2022: AFC Divisional Playoffs (2)

Jan 2022: AFC Championship

NFL ON FOX/THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

FOX will broadcast the NFC package of games in 2021 with select AFC games.

With an additional game added to the regular season, FOX will be scheduled for 10 doubleheader weeks, including the first and final week of the season.

FOX will air 11 Thursday Night Football, simulcast on NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

Fox will air two holiday games, including the Thanksgiving Classic (Bears at Lions) and a special Christmas game (Browns at Packers).

FOX will air three postseason games, including the NFC Championship game.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Mike Pereira return as the lead broadcast team. They will be joined by Tom Rinaldi for America’s Game of the Week and the postseason. Kristina Pink returns as an additional reporter for TNF.

Greg Olsen joins the NFL on FOX and will team with Kevin Burkhardt. Mark Sanchez also joins as a game analyst, teaming with Kevin Kugler. Gus Johnson returns to NFL broadcasts for select games during the season and will team with Aqib Talib.

The NFL on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

NFL on FOX Talent

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, & Erin Andrews; Tom Rinaldi (Sundays); Kristina Pink (TNF)

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Lindsay Czarniak/Sara Walsh

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin

Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, & Megan Olivi

Additional talent: Joe Davis, Brandon Gaudin

Rules analysts: Dean Blandino, Mike Pereira

FOX Deportes (Thursday & Postseason)

Jorge Pérez Navarro, John Laguna, Rolando Cantú

Studio: Jessi Losada, Rodolfo Landeros

Studio Programming

FOX NFL Sunday, Noon

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan

Insider: Jay Glazer

FOX NFL Kickoff, Sunday 11 a.m.

Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, Peter Schrager, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Charles Woodson; Cooper Manning

FOX NFL Thursday, Thursday 7:30 p.m.

FOX National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 1: Green Bay at New Orleans

Week 3: Tampa Bay at LA Rams

Week 5: NY Giants at Dallas

Week 8: Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Week 9: Green Bay at Kansas City

Week 11: Dallas at Kansas City

Week 12: Chicago at Detroit (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: LA Rams at Green Bay

Week 15: Seattle at LA Rams

Week 17: LA Rams at Baltimore

Jan 2022: NFC Wild Card Game

Jan 2022: NFC Divisional Playoffs (2)

Jan 2022: NFC Championship

FOX Thursday Night Football at FOX 8:20 p.m. *

Week 5: LA Rams at Seattle

Week 6: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

Week 7: Denver at Cleveland

Week 8: Green Bay at Arizona

Week 9: NY Jets at Indianapolis

Week 10: Baltimore at Miami

Week 11: New England at Atlanta

Week 13: Dallas at New Orleans

Week 14: Pittsburgh at Minnesota

Week 15: Kansas City at LA Chargers

Week 16: Cleveland at Green Bay (Christmas)

ESPN: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

ESPN has expanded their NFL coverage and will air 21 games in 2021. This includes 17 Monday Night Football games through Week 17. The opening week doubleheader has been discontinued.

ESPN and ABC will simulcast select games during the season, including the MNF opener (Ravens at Raiders), a Week 18 doubleheader (games TBD), a Wild Card game, and the Pro Bowl.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters return as the Monday Night Football broadcast team. They will also call the international broadcast of Super Bowl LVI for Australia and New Zealand.

ESPN2 will air ten Monday Night Football MegaCasts, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning. The simulcast will be hosted by the Manning brothers, who will be joined by past and present NFL guests.

ESPN’s broadcast of the NFL and Monday Night Football will be streamed on all ESPN platforms, including ESPN+.

Monday Night Football

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, & Lisa Salters; Rules Analyst: John Parry

MegaCast on ESPN2

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning; weekly guests

ESPN Deportes

Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Valera, & John Sutcliffe

ESPN Studio Talent

Sunday NFL Countdown

Samantha Ponder, Teddy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan

NFL insiders: Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter

On-site Reporters: Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, Dianna Russini, Ed Werder

Monday Night Countdown

Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Randy Moss, Steve Young, Adam Schefter, Michelle Beisner-Buck (contributor)

Additional ESPN Programming

NFL Live

Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes; Ryan Clark

Fantasy Football Now

Matthew Berry, Stephanie Bell, Mike Clay, Damien Woody, Field Yates

NFL Primetime (ESPN+)

Chris Berman, Booger McFarland

NFL Rewind

Wendi Nix, Jeff Saturday, Marcus Spears, Chris Mortenson

NFL Matchup

Matt Bowen, Greg Cosell, Sal Paolantonio

NFL on ESPN Schedule

Sunday

NFL Countdown, ESPN 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2 11 a.m.

Monday

Monday Night Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m.

Monday Night Football, ESPN 8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football MegaCast, ESPN2

Weekdays/Weekends

NFL Live, Weekdays 4 p.m.; ESPN2 5 p.m.

NFL Rewind, Monday 3 p.m.

NFL Matchup, ESPN2 Saturday 8:30 a.m.; ESPN Sunday 6:30 a.m.

NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule at 8:15 p.m.

Week 1: Baltimore at Las Vegas +

Week 2: Detroit at Green Bay

Week 3: Philadelphia at Dallas

Week 4: Las Vegas at LA Chargers

Week 5: Indianapolis at Baltimore

Week 6: Buffalo at Tennessee

Week 7: New Orleans at Seattle

Week 8: NY Giants at Kansas City

Week 9: Chicago at Pittsburgh

Week 10: LA Rams at San Francisco

Week 11: NY Giants at Tampa Bay

Week 12: Seattle at Washington

Week 13: New England at Buffalo

Week 14: LA Rams at Arizona

Week 15: Minnesota at Chicago

Week 16: Miami at New Orleans

Week 17: Cleveland at Pittsburgh

Week 18: Doubleheader TBD +

Jan 2022: NFL Wild Card Game +

Feb 2022: Pro Bowl at Las Vegas +

+Simulcast on ABC

NFL NETWORK

NFL Network produces daily programming, including news, previews, and recaps of everything related to the NFL.

NFL GameDay is the network’s collection of studio shows highlighting all games throughout the NFL season. NFL GameDay Morning is the flagship pregame show on Sunday mornings, hosted by Rich Eisen along with Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, and Kurt Warner.

NFL Network will air eight exclusive games, including four Thursday Night Football games, one international game (Jets at Falcons in London), a Week 15 doubleheader (games TBA), and a special Christmas night game (Colts at Cardinals). They will simulcast 11 games on FOX, FOX Deportes, and streamed on Amazon Prime.

NFL Network Featured Talent

NFL GameDay Morning

Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner

Insider: Ian Rappaport

Analytics: Cynthia Frelund

Contributors: Kay Adams, Daniel Jeremiah, Nate Burleson, Rachel Bonnetta

NFL GameDay Live

Rhett Lewis, Patrick Claybon, James Jones, Shaun O’Hara, LaDainian Tomlinson, Andrew Hawkins, Scott Pioli, Marc Ross

NFL GameDay Highlights & Final

Chris Rose, Maurice Jones-Drew (Final only)

Good Morning Football

Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager

NFL Total Access

MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Willie McGinest, D’Angelo Hall, David Carr; various guests

NFL Network Fantasy Live

Marcas Grant, Kimmi Chex, Adam Rank, Cynthia Frelund, Patrick Claybon, Jones-Drew

Thursday Night Football, Thursday 8:20 p.m.

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, & Mike Pereira

NFL Network Sunday GameDay Programming

NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Live, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football

TNF First Look, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m

NFL Gameday Kickoff 6 p.m. – until kickoff during NFLN exclusives

FOX NFL Thursday, 7:30 p.m. – Airs only during tricast

NFL Network Programming

Good Morning Football, Weekdays 7 a.m., & 10 a.m.

NFL Now, Weekdays 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live, Weekdays 6 p.m.; Thu 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access, Weekdays 7 p.m.; Mon & Thu post game

NFL GameDay View, Friday 8 p.m.

A Football Life, Friday 9 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Around the NFL, Saturday 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend, Saturday 9 a.m.

NFL Network Exclusive Games Schedule

Week 2: NY Giants at Washington

Week 3: Carolina at Houston

Week 4: Jacksonville at Cincinnati

Week 5: NY Jets vs Atlanta at U.K. (Sunday morning)

Week 15: Doubleheader Games TBA (Saturday)

Week 16: San Francisco at Tennessee

Week 16: Indianapolis at Arizona (Christmas/Saturday)

Additional NFL Sunday Programming

NFL Sunday Ticket, Sunday 1 p.m. Available on DirecTV and select mobile carriers

NFL RedZone, Sunday 1 p.m. Available on cable, satellite, select mobile and streaming services

*until 8 p.m. or the conclusion of all Sunday games.

AMAZON PRIME

Amazon Prime will stream 11 Thursday Night Football simulcasted on FOX and NFL Network. Along with the traditional broadcast, Prime will have two alternate streams. Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will call the game exclusively on Prime. They will also stream a Scouts Feed, featuring Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, and host Joy Taylor.

Amazon Prime will take over the entire Thursday Night Football package exclusively in 2022.

See FOX Thursday Night Schedule above for Tricast on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime.

NFL NATIONAL RADIO

Westwood One

Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcaster for all NFL prime time and holiday games, as well as the entirety of the NFL Postseason including Super Bowl LVI. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner are the lead team for Monday Night Football, and the Super Bowl. Rich Eisen joins Westwood One as the pregame and halftime host for MNF.

Westwood One Broadcast Team

Monday Night Football: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Studio: Rich Eisen

Thursday Night Football: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Sunday Night Football: Ryan Radtke, Select Analyst

SNF Analysts: Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Mike Golic, Ross Tucker, or Mike Holmgren

Studio: Scott Graham

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio broadcasts Select Sunday afternoon games throughout the NFL Season.

Early ESPN Radio Broadcast Schedule

Week 1: Steelers-Bills & Dolphins-Patriots

Sports USA

Sports USA broadcasts Sunday afternoon doubleheaders throughout the regular season.

Early Sports USA Broadcast Schedule

Week 1: Steelers-Bills & Packers-Saints

Week 2: Bengals-Bears & Titans-Seahawks

Week 3: Colts-Titans & Buccaneers-Rams

Week 4: Chiefs-Eagles & TBA

Compass Media

Compass Media broadcasts Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season. They also air national broadcasts of the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Early Compass Media Broadcast Schedule

Week 1: Seahawks-Colts & Browns-Chiefs

Week 2: 49ers-Eagles

Week 3: Chargers-Chiefs

Week 4: Steelers-Packers

