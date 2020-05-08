On Thursday, the NFL announced their schedule for the 2020 season. Here’s a link to the full schedule by week, and below is your schedule of primetime games, along with other special event games, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Opening night is on Thursday, September 10th and the Texans-Chiefs matchup will air on NBC, with the regular season running through Sunday, January 3rd. This will be the first year with seven playoff teams per conference and three Wild Card playoff games on both Saturday and Sunday of Wild Card weekend. Super Bowl LV will take place on February 7th, 2021 from Tampa, and will air on CBS.

Regarding Thursday Night Football, Weeks 2-4 will only air on NFL Network, while Weeks 5-15 will air on NFL Network, Fox, and Amazon Prime. The Christmas Day game will air on the same three platforms, and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET. As for Thanksgiving (Week 12), CBS has Texans-Lions, Fox has Redskins-Cowboys, and Ravens-Steelers will air on NBC.

Week 1

Opening Night: Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Monday Night Football (early): Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants

Monday Night Football (late): Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Week 2

Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks

Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3

Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints

Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 4

Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ New York Jets

Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers

Week 5

Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears

Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints

Week 6

Thursday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football: Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 7

Thursday Night Football: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 8

Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants

Week 9

Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday Night Football: New England Patriots @ New York Jets

Week 10

Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Week 11

Thursday Night Football: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12

Thanksgiving early: Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving late: Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys

Thanksgiving evening: Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13

Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 14

Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Week 15

Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16

Christmas Day: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday Night Football: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Week 17

Sunday Night Football: TBA

Primetime/Premium Games By Team

6 games: Dallas Cowboys

5 games: Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4 games: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

3 games: Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

2 games: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets

1 game: Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins

