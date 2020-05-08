On Thursday, the NFL announced their schedule for the 2020 season. Here’s a link to the full schedule by week, and below is your schedule of primetime games, along with other special event games, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Opening night is on Thursday, September 10th and the Texans-Chiefs matchup will air on NBC, with the regular season running through Sunday, January 3rd. This will be the first year with seven playoff teams per conference and three Wild Card playoff games on both Saturday and Sunday of Wild Card weekend. Super Bowl LV will take place on February 7th, 2021 from Tampa, and will air on CBS.
Regarding Thursday Night Football, Weeks 2-4 will only air on NFL Network, while Weeks 5-15 will air on NFL Network, Fox, and Amazon Prime. The Christmas Day game will air on the same three platforms, and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET. As for Thanksgiving (Week 12), CBS has Texans-Lions, Fox has Redskins-Cowboys, and Ravens-Steelers will air on NBC.
Week 1
Opening Night: Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams
Monday Night Football (early): Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants
Monday Night Football (late): Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos
Week 2
Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks
Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3
Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints
Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 4
Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ New York Jets
Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers
Monday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers
Week 5
Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears
Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks
Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints
Week 6
Thursday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
Monday Night Football: Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 7
Thursday Night Football: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 8
Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants
Week 9
Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday Night Football: New England Patriots @ New York Jets
Week 10
Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots
Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
Week 11
Thursday Night Football: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12
Thanksgiving early: Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions
Thanksgiving late: Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys
Thanksgiving evening: Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13
Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens
Sunday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 14
Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills
Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Week 15
Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 16
Christmas Day: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints
Sunday Night Football: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
Week 17
Sunday Night Football: TBA
Primetime/Premium Games By Team
6 games: Dallas Cowboys
5 games: Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 games: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks
3 games: Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans
2 games: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets
1 game: Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins
Primetime Schedules By Package
Thursday Night Football
Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Week 3: Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 4: Denver Broncos @ New York Jets
Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears
Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
Week 7: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
Week 9: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 10: Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
Week 11: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 14: New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Night Football
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 2: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints
Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 5: Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 6: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9: New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots
Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Week 13: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills
Week 15: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 16: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Week 17: TBA
Monday Night Football
Week 1 (early): Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants
Week 1 (late): Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos
Week 2: New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 4: Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints
Week 6: Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 7: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants
Week 9: New England Patriots @ New York Jets
Week 10: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
Week 11: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13: Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 14: Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 16: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots