NFL ON CBS

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LV in February 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

CBS will broadcast the AFC package of games in 2020, as well as select marquee NFC games. With the expansion of the NFL playoffs, CBS will air five AFC playoff games, including the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and reporter Tracy Wolfson return as the lead broadcast team for CBS. Gene Steratore returns as the network’s rules analyst. Charles Davis joins CBS, teaming with Ian Eagle.

The NFL on CBS can be streamed on CBSSports.com and CBS All Access app.

The NFL on CBS schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.

NFL on CBS Talent

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber

Additional reporters: Amanda Balionis, Sherree Burruss, A.J. Ross, Michael Grady

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

The NFL TODAY, noon: James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms; Insider: Jason La Canfora

Additional CBS/Viacom Programming

That Other Pregame Show (TOPS), CBS Sports Network Sunday 10 a.m. – Adam Schein, London Fletcher, Kyle Long, Amy Trask

NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports Network Monday 6 p.m. – Schein, Steve Beuerlein, Green, Gannon

Inside the NFL, Showtime, Tuesday 9 p.m. – Brown, Simms, Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Brandon Marshall

CBS National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Kansas City at LA Chargers

Week 4: New England at Kansas City

Week 5: NY Giants at Dallas

Week 7: Kansas City at Denver

Week 9: Pittsburgh at Dallas

Week 12: Houston at Detroit (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 12: Kansas City at Tampa Bay

Week 13: Philadelphia at Green Bay

Week 15: Kansas City at New Orleans

CBS Playoff Games

January 2021: AFC Wild Card Game (two)

January 2021: AFC Divisional Playoff

January 2021: AFC Championship Game

February 2021: Super Bowl LV

NFL on Fox

Fox will broadcast the NFC package of games in 2020, also airing select AFC games. They will simulcast 15 Thursday Night Football on broadcast television. Fox will air four NFC postseason games, including the NFC Championship.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and reporter Erin Andrews are the lead broadcast team for Fox. Kristina Pink joins the lead team for TNF. Mike Pereira returns as the rules analyst for marquee games, with Dean Blandino contributing as well. Daryl Johnston teams with Kevin Burkhardt for this season before Greg Olsen joins Fox in 2021. Adam Amin, Jonathan Vilma, and college football talents Kevin Kugler and Brock Huard are new additions to the NFL on Fox this season.

The NFL on Fox can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

The entire NFL on FOX schedule, including Thursday Night Football, is subject to change due to the pandemic.

NFL on FOX Talent

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews; Kristina Pink (TNF)

Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsey Czarniak

Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Brock Huard, Greg Jennings & Jennifer Hale

Additional play by play broadcasters: Dick Stockton, Tim Brando, Joe Davis, Brandon Gaudin

Additional analysts: Brady Quinn, Matt Millen, Robert Smith

Additional reporters: Sara Walsh, Megan Olivi, Sarah Kustok

Rules analysts: Dean Blandino, Mike Pereira

Fox Deportes (Thursday & Postseason): Adrián García Márquez, Rolando Cantú & Jaime Motta; Studio: Jessi Losada, Rodolfo Landeros

Studio Programming

Fox NFL Sunday, noon: Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson (appearing remotely); Insider: Jay Glazer; Contributor: Rob Riggle

Fox NFL Kickoff, Sunday 11 a.m: Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, Tony Gonzalez, Peter Schrager, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Cooper Manning

Fox NFL Thursday, Thursday 7:30 p.m: Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long (select appearances); Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer (both appearing remotely)

Fox National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 1: Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Week 3: Dallas at Seattle

Week 6: Green Bay at Tampa Bay

Week 8: San Francisco at Seattle

Week 10: San Francisco at New Orleans

Week 11: Dallas at Minnesota

Week 12: Washington at Dallas (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 14: New Orleans at Philadelphia

Week 16: Philadelphia at Dallas

Fox Playoff Games

Jan 2021: NFC Wild Card Game

Jan 2021: NFC Divisional Playoffs (two)

Jan 2021: NFC Championship Game

Thursday Night Football on Fox at 8:20 p.m.

Week 5: Tampa Bay at Chicago

Week 6: Kansas City at Buffalo

Week 7: NY Giants at Philadelphia

Week 8: Atlanta at Carolina

Week 9: Green Bay at San Francisco

Week 10: Indianapolis at Tennessee

Week 11: Arizona at Seattle

Week 13: Dallas at Baltimore

Week 14: New England at LA Rams

Week 15: LA Chargers at Las Vegas

Week 16: Minnesota at New Orleans (Christmas Day)

NBC Sunday Night Football

NBC will broadcast 22 NFL games, including 17 broadcasts of Sunday Night Football, the NFL Kickoff 2020, the Thanksgiving Classic, and three postseason games. With the expansion of the Postseason, NBC will air three playoff games, including two Wild Card games and a Divisional Playoff game in January 2021.

Flex scheduling: the NFL flex scheduling policy for games moved to SNF indicates that no more than two games can be flexed during Weeks 5-10, while there is no limit to the non-protected games between Weeks 11-16. The final week is reserved for the game with the most significant playoff implications.

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and reporter Michele Tafoya return as the lead broadcast team of Sunday Night Football. Terry McAulay will return as the network’s rules analyst. Football Night in America host Mike Tirico will be assigned select SNF games, beginning with Week 3.

Sunday Night Football can be streamed on various NBC platforms, including NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.

NBC Talent

Sunday Night Football: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michele Tafoya

Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay

Football Night in America, 7 p.m: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison; Liam McHugh (on-site), Peter King, Mike Florio, Chris Simms; Jac Collinsworth

NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule at 8:20 p.m.

Week 1: Houston at Kansas City (NFL Kickoff 2020)

Week 1: Dallas at LA Rams

Week 2: New England at Seattle

Week 3: Green Bay at New Orleans

Week 4: Philadelphia at San Francisco

Week 5: Minnesota at Seattle

Week 6: LA Rams at San Francisco

Week 7: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas

Week 8: Dallas at Philadelphia

Week 9: New Orleans at Tampa Bay

Week 10: Baltimore at New England

Week 11: Kansas City at Las Vegas

Week 12: Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Chicago at Green Bay

Week 13: Denver at Kansas City

Week 14: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Week 15: San Francisco at Dallas

Week 16: Tennessee at Green Bay

Week 17: TBD

NBC Playoff Games

January 2021: NFL Wild Card Game (two)

January 2021: NFL Divisional Playoff

ESPN Monday Night Football

ESPN will air 19 NFL games, including 17 Monday Night Football games, through Week 16. ESPN will simulcast three games on ABC this season, including Week 2’s Saints-Raiders game to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of MNF. In January 2021, they will simulcast a Wild Card game and the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

ESPN’s NFL pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown, will move from Bristol to a rooftop studio at the network’s New York Seaport studios.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick are the new MNF broadcast team. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters returns for her 9th season, along with rules analyst John Parry.

Monday Night Football can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.

ESPN NFL Talent and Programming

Sunday

Sunday NFL Countdown, 10 a.m: Samantha Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan; Insiders: Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter

On-site Reporters: Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, Dianna Russini, Ed Werder

Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2 10 a.m: Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Field Yates

NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m: Chris Berman, Booger McFarland

Monday

Monday Night Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m: Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Randy Moss, Steve Young; Adam Schefter, Michelle Beisner-Buck (features)

Monday Night Football, ESPN 8:15 p.m: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters; Rules analyst: John Parry

Additional ESPN Programming

NFL Live, weekdays 4 p.m.; ESPN2 5 p.m: Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes; Ryan Clark (Friday)

NFL Rewind, Monday 3 p.m: Wendi Nix

NFL Matchup, ESPN2 Sat 8 a.m.; ESPN Sun 4 & 6 a.m: Matt Bowen, Greg Cosell, Sal Paolantonio

ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule at 8:15 p.m.

Week 1: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants (7:10 p.m.)

Week 1: Tennessee at Denver (10:20 p.m.)

Week 2: New Orleans at Las Vegas

Week 3: Kansas City at Baltimore

Week 4: Atlanta at Green Bay

Week 5: L.A. Chargers at New Orleans

Week 6: Arizona at Dallas

Week 7: Chicago at L.A. Rams

Week 8: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants

Week 9: New England at N.Y. Jets

Week 10: Minnesota at Chicago

Week 11: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay

Week 12: Seattle at Philadelphia

Week 13: Buffalo at San Francisco

Week 14: Baltimore at Cleveland

Week 15: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Week 16: Buffalo at New England

Other ESPN games of note

January 2021: NFL Wild Card Game

January 2021: NFL Pro Bowl, Las Vegas

NFL NETWORK

NFL Network produces daily programming, including news, previews, and recaps, with everything related to the NFL.

NFL GameDay is the network’s collection of studio shows, highlighting all games throughout NFL Sundays and into the postseason.

NFL Network will air 15 Thursday Night Football games, all produced by Fox. Eleven TNF games will be simulcast on Fox and Fox Deportes, and streamed on Amazon Prime and Twitch. Seven games, including Saturday games, will air exclusively on NFLN and simulcasted in local markets.

In Weeks 15 and 16, up to three games will air on NFLN on Saturday, with at least one game streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime and Twitch. The league will announce games and assignments later in the season.

NFL Network’s game schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.

NFL Network Featured Talent

NFL GameDay Morning, Sunday 9 a.m: Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner; Insider: Ian Rapaport; Analytics: Cynthia Frelund

Good Morning Football, weekdays 7 a.m. & 10 a.m: Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager

NFL Network Sunday GameDay Programming

NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Live, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football

Fox NFL Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, Thursday 8:20 p.m.

Fox talent: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink & Mike Pereira

Amazon talent: Hannah Storm, Andrea Kramer

Additional NFL Network Programming

Good Morning Football, weekdays 7 a.m. & 10 a.m.

NFL Now, weekdays 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live, weekdays 6 p.m.; Thu 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access, weekdays 7 p.m.; Thu Midnight

NFL GameDay View, Friday 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend, Saturday 9 a.m.

NFL Network Exclusive Games Schedule

Week 2: Cincinnati at Cleveland (TNF)

Week 3: Miami at Jacksonville (TNF)

Week 4: Denver at NY Jets (TNF)

Week 15: 2 games TBA (Saturday)

Week 16: 2 games TBA (Saturday)

Additional NFL Sunday Programming

NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone both start each Sunday 1 p.m, and run until 8 p.m. or the conclusion of all Sunday games.

NFL NATIONAL RADIO

Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcaster for all NFL prime time and holiday games as well as the entirety of the NFL Postseason, including Super Bowl LV. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner are the lead team for Monday Night Football and the Super Bowl.

ESPN Radio broadcasts select Sunday afternoon games throughout the NFL season.

ESPN Radio’s NFL Sunday schedule to be released at a later date.

Sports USA broadcasts Sunday afternoon doubleheaders throughout the regular season.

Early Sports USA Radio Schedule

Week 1: Seattle at Atlanta

Week 1: LA Chargers at Cincinnati

Week 2: Minnesota at Indianapolis

Week 2: Kansas City at LA Chargers

Week 3: Washington at Cleveland

Week 3: Tampa Bay at Denver

Compass Media broadcasts Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season. They also provide national broadcasts of the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders

Early Compass Media Radio Schedule

Week 1: Cleveland at Baltimore

Week 1: Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Week 2: Kansas City at LA Chargers

Week 3: Cincinnati at Philadelphia

Thanks to Sammy for his help in putting together this season’s NFL primer.