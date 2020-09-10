NFL ON CBS
CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LV in February 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
CBS will broadcast the AFC package of games in 2020, as well as select marquee NFC games. With the expansion of the NFL playoffs, CBS will air five AFC playoff games, including the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and reporter Tracy Wolfson return as the lead broadcast team for CBS. Gene Steratore returns as the network’s rules analyst. Charles Davis joins CBS, teaming with Ian Eagle.
The NFL on CBS can be streamed on CBSSports.com and CBS All Access app.
The NFL on CBS schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.
NFL on CBS Talent
- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
- Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
- Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon
- Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
- Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
- Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber
- Additional reporters: Amanda Balionis, Sherree Burruss, A.J. Ross, Michael Grady
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
The NFL TODAY, noon: James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms; Insider: Jason La Canfora
Additional CBS/Viacom Programming
- That Other Pregame Show (TOPS), CBS Sports Network Sunday 10 a.m. – Adam Schein, London Fletcher, Kyle Long, Amy Trask
- NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports Network Monday 6 p.m. – Schein, Steve Beuerlein, Green, Gannon
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, Tuesday 9 p.m. – Brown, Simms, Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Brandon Marshall
CBS National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 2: Kansas City at LA Chargers
- Week 4: New England at Kansas City
- Week 5: NY Giants at Dallas
- Week 7: Kansas City at Denver
- Week 9: Pittsburgh at Dallas
- Week 12: Houston at Detroit (Thanksgiving Day)
- Week 12: Kansas City at Tampa Bay
- Week 13: Philadelphia at Green Bay
- Week 15: Kansas City at New Orleans
CBS Playoff Games
- January 2021: AFC Wild Card Game (two)
- January 2021: AFC Divisional Playoff
- January 2021: AFC Championship Game
- February 2021: Super Bowl LV
NFL on Fox
Fox will broadcast the NFC package of games in 2020, also airing select AFC games. They will simulcast 15 Thursday Night Football on broadcast television. Fox will air four NFC postseason games, including the NFC Championship.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and reporter Erin Andrews are the lead broadcast team for Fox. Kristina Pink joins the lead team for TNF. Mike Pereira returns as the rules analyst for marquee games, with Dean Blandino contributing as well. Daryl Johnston teams with Kevin Burkhardt for this season before Greg Olsen joins Fox in 2021. Adam Amin, Jonathan Vilma, and college football talents Kevin Kugler and Brock Huard are new additions to the NFL on Fox this season.
The NFL on Fox can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.
The entire NFL on FOX schedule, including Thursday Night Football, is subject to change due to the pandemic.
NFL on FOX Talent
- Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews; Kristina Pink (TNF)
- Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver
- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake
- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsey Czarniak
- Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin
- Chris Myers, Brock Huard, Greg Jennings & Jennifer Hale
- Additional play by play broadcasters: Dick Stockton, Tim Brando, Joe Davis, Brandon Gaudin
- Additional analysts: Brady Quinn, Matt Millen, Robert Smith
- Additional reporters: Sara Walsh, Megan Olivi, Sarah Kustok
- Rules analysts: Dean Blandino, Mike Pereira
Fox Deportes (Thursday & Postseason): Adrián García Márquez, Rolando Cantú & Jaime Motta; Studio: Jessi Losada, Rodolfo Landeros
Studio Programming
- Fox NFL Sunday, noon: Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson (appearing remotely); Insider: Jay Glazer; Contributor: Rob Riggle
- Fox NFL Kickoff, Sunday 11 a.m: Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, Tony Gonzalez, Peter Schrager, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Cooper Manning
- Fox NFL Thursday, Thursday 7:30 p.m: Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long (select appearances); Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer (both appearing remotely)
Fox National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 1: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
- Week 3: Dallas at Seattle
- Week 6: Green Bay at Tampa Bay
- Week 8: San Francisco at Seattle
- Week 10: San Francisco at New Orleans
- Week 11: Dallas at Minnesota
- Week 12: Washington at Dallas (Thanksgiving Day)
- Week 14: New Orleans at Philadelphia
- Week 16: Philadelphia at Dallas
Fox Playoff Games
- Jan 2021: NFC Wild Card Game
- Jan 2021: NFC Divisional Playoffs (two)
- Jan 2021: NFC Championship Game
Thursday Night Football on Fox at 8:20 p.m.
- Week 5: Tampa Bay at Chicago
- Week 6: Kansas City at Buffalo
- Week 7: NY Giants at Philadelphia
- Week 8: Atlanta at Carolina
- Week 9: Green Bay at San Francisco
- Week 10: Indianapolis at Tennessee
- Week 11: Arizona at Seattle
- Week 13: Dallas at Baltimore
- Week 14: New England at LA Rams
- Week 15: LA Chargers at Las Vegas
- Week 16: Minnesota at New Orleans (Christmas Day)
NBC Sunday Night Football
NBC will broadcast 22 NFL games, including 17 broadcasts of Sunday Night Football, the NFL Kickoff 2020, the Thanksgiving Classic, and three postseason games. With the expansion of the Postseason, NBC will air three playoff games, including two Wild Card games and a Divisional Playoff game in January 2021.
Flex scheduling: the NFL flex scheduling policy for games moved to SNF indicates that no more than two games can be flexed during Weeks 5-10, while there is no limit to the non-protected games between Weeks 11-16. The final week is reserved for the game with the most significant playoff implications.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and reporter Michele Tafoya return as the lead broadcast team of Sunday Night Football. Terry McAulay will return as the network’s rules analyst. Football Night in America host Mike Tirico will be assigned select SNF games, beginning with Week 3.
Sunday Night Football can be streamed on various NBC platforms, including NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
NBC’s Sunday Night Football schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.
NBC Talent
- Sunday Night Football: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michele Tafoya
- Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay
- Football Night in America, 7 p.m: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison; Liam McHugh (on-site), Peter King, Mike Florio, Chris Simms; Jac Collinsworth
NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule at 8:20 p.m.
- Week 1: Houston at Kansas City (NFL Kickoff 2020)
- Week 1: Dallas at LA Rams
- Week 2: New England at Seattle
- Week 3: Green Bay at New Orleans
- Week 4: Philadelphia at San Francisco
- Week 5: Minnesota at Seattle
- Week 6: LA Rams at San Francisco
- Week 7: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas
- Week 8: Dallas at Philadelphia
- Week 9: New Orleans at Tampa Bay
- Week 10: Baltimore at New England
- Week 11: Kansas City at Las Vegas
- Week 12: Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Thanksgiving)
- Week 12: Chicago at Green Bay
- Week 13: Denver at Kansas City
- Week 14: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
- Week 15: San Francisco at Dallas
- Week 16: Tennessee at Green Bay
- Week 17: TBD
NBC Playoff Games
- January 2021: NFL Wild Card Game (two)
- January 2021: NFL Divisional Playoff
ESPN Monday Night Football
ESPN will air 19 NFL games, including 17 Monday Night Football games, through Week 16. ESPN will simulcast three games on ABC this season, including Week 2’s Saints-Raiders game to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of MNF. In January 2021, they will simulcast a Wild Card game and the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.
ESPN’s NFL pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown, will move from Bristol to a rooftop studio at the network’s New York Seaport studios.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick are the new MNF broadcast team. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters returns for her 9th season, along with rules analyst John Parry.
Monday Night Football can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
ESPN’s Monday Night Football schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.
ESPN NFL Talent and Programming
Sunday
- Sunday NFL Countdown, 10 a.m: Samantha Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan; Insiders: Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter
- On-site Reporters: Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, Dianna Russini, Ed Werder
- Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2 10 a.m: Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Field Yates
- NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m: Chris Berman, Booger McFarland
Monday
- Monday Night Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m: Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Randy Moss, Steve Young; Adam Schefter, Michelle Beisner-Buck (features)
- Monday Night Football, ESPN 8:15 p.m: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters; Rules analyst: John Parry
Additional ESPN Programming
- NFL Live, weekdays 4 p.m.; ESPN2 5 p.m: Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes; Ryan Clark (Friday)
- NFL Rewind, Monday 3 p.m: Wendi Nix
- NFL Matchup, ESPN2 Sat 8 a.m.; ESPN Sun 4 & 6 a.m: Matt Bowen, Greg Cosell, Sal Paolantonio
ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule at 8:15 p.m.
- Week 1: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants (7:10 p.m.)
- Week 1: Tennessee at Denver (10:20 p.m.)
- Week 2: New Orleans at Las Vegas
- Week 3: Kansas City at Baltimore
- Week 4: Atlanta at Green Bay
- Week 5: L.A. Chargers at New Orleans
- Week 6: Arizona at Dallas
- Week 7: Chicago at L.A. Rams
- Week 8: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants
- Week 9: New England at N.Y. Jets
- Week 10: Minnesota at Chicago
- Week 11: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay
- Week 12: Seattle at Philadelphia
- Week 13: Buffalo at San Francisco
- Week 14: Baltimore at Cleveland
- Week 15: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
- Week 16: Buffalo at New England
Other ESPN games of note
- January 2021: NFL Wild Card Game
- January 2021: NFL Pro Bowl, Las Vegas
NFL NETWORK
NFL Network produces daily programming, including news, previews, and recaps, with everything related to the NFL.
NFL GameDay is the network’s collection of studio shows, highlighting all games throughout NFL Sundays and into the postseason.
NFL Network will air 15 Thursday Night Football games, all produced by Fox. Eleven TNF games will be simulcast on Fox and Fox Deportes, and streamed on Amazon Prime and Twitch. Seven games, including Saturday games, will air exclusively on NFLN and simulcasted in local markets.
In Weeks 15 and 16, up to three games will air on NFLN on Saturday, with at least one game streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime and Twitch. The league will announce games and assignments later in the season.
NFL Network’s game schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic.
NFL Network Featured Talent
- NFL GameDay Morning, Sunday 9 a.m: Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner; Insider: Ian Rapaport; Analytics: Cynthia Frelund
- Good Morning Football, weekdays 7 a.m. & 10 a.m: Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager
NFL Network Sunday GameDay Programming
- NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.
- NFL GameDay Live, 1 p.m.
- NFL GameDay Highlights, 7:30 p.m.
- NFL GameDay Final, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football
- Fox NFL Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday Night Football, Thursday 8:20 p.m.
- Fox talent: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink & Mike Pereira
- Amazon talent: Hannah Storm, Andrea Kramer
Additional NFL Network Programming
- Good Morning Football, weekdays 7 a.m. & 10 a.m.
- NFL Now, weekdays 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.
- NFL Fantasy Live, weekdays 6 p.m.; Thu 5 p.m.
- NFL Total Access, weekdays 7 p.m.; Thu Midnight
- NFL GameDay View, Friday 8 p.m.
- Good Morning Football Weekend, Saturday 9 a.m.
NFL Network Exclusive Games Schedule
- Week 2: Cincinnati at Cleveland (TNF)
- Week 3: Miami at Jacksonville (TNF)
- Week 4: Denver at NY Jets (TNF)
- Week 15: 2 games TBA (Saturday)
- Week 16: 2 games TBA (Saturday)
Additional NFL Sunday Programming
NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone both start each Sunday 1 p.m, and run until 8 p.m. or the conclusion of all Sunday games.
NFL NATIONAL RADIO
Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcaster for all NFL prime time and holiday games as well as the entirety of the NFL Postseason, including Super Bowl LV. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner are the lead team for Monday Night Football and the Super Bowl.
ESPN Radio broadcasts select Sunday afternoon games throughout the NFL season.
ESPN Radio’s NFL Sunday schedule to be released at a later date.
Sports USA broadcasts Sunday afternoon doubleheaders throughout the regular season.
Early Sports USA Radio Schedule
- Week 1: Seattle at Atlanta
- Week 1: LA Chargers at Cincinnati
- Week 2: Minnesota at Indianapolis
- Week 2: Kansas City at LA Chargers
- Week 3: Washington at Cleveland
- Week 3: Tampa Bay at Denver
Compass Media broadcasts Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season. They also provide national broadcasts of the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders
Early Compass Media Radio Schedule
- Week 1: Cleveland at Baltimore
- Week 1: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
- Week 2: Kansas City at LA Chargers
- Week 3: Cincinnati at Philadelphia
Thanks to Sammy for his help in putting together this season’s NFL primer.