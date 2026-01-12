Photo credit: ABC 6

If the Philadelphia Eagles are unsure about the future of A.J. Brown and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, maybe they should look to Sam Salvo for advice.

The Eagles’ quest to defend their Super Bowl title came to an end Sunday night with a 23-19 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Naturally, when ABC 6 in Philadelphia sent reporters to do a temperature check on Eagles fans, they were distraught by the loss. Perhaps none more distraught than young Sam Salvo, who wasted a Christmas wish on Eagles playoff tickets.



“This was a huge let down. This was my Christmas present, and I got a loss!” Salvo said with extreme disappointment, prompting the reporter to say coal probably would have been a better gift.

But it was already on to next season for the young Eagles fan, who quickly shifted from Christmas disappointment to calling for sweeping changes to hit the organization that won a Super Bowl just last year.

“I’m feeling two of two things,” he continued. “A, I want A.J. Brown packing his bags and I want him somewhere else that is not here. I love you A.J., but you can’t make those drops in that game… and I also want Kevin Patullo flipping burgers at like the local McDonald’s or something, I don’t care.”

Why the very specific suggestion of demoting Patullo straight to being a burger flipper instead of an offensive coordinator or assistant somewhere else?

“Whenever he’s an offensive coordinator, it’s like he’s flipping burgers,” Salvo explained. “One half he’s cooking, and the other half is completely raw.”

Boom. Roasted.

The ability to drop the McDonald’s take while confidently knowing it would be enough to warrant a follow up question that would ultimately set up his burger analogy was incredible. This the type of crafty take and analogy that could get WIP calling.