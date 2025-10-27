Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A day before the Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25 in their Sunday Night Football showdown at Acrisure Stadium, a worker preparing the main scoreboard fell around 50 feet and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the man was “working for a vendor on behalf of NBC Sports” when installing equipment at the time of the accident.

WPXI TV reported that medics, fire, and police responded to the stadium around 10 p.m. after the fall was reported. The man was said to have fallen onto a mid-level catwalk area. Responders stabilized him, loaded him into a rescue basket, and lowered him to a waiting ambulance using ropes.

The man, who has yet to be identified, suffered serious injuries, mostly to his lower body. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The Steelers released a statement on Sunday morning: “An incident occurred last night at Acrisure Stadium as crews were preparing for the Sunday Night Football game. A crew member installing production equipment suffered a fall. The individual was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, and we are awaiting confirmation of the worker’s condition.”