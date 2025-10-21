Photo credit: Screenshot from Tom Rock video on X

Justin Fields signed a two-year contract with the New York Jets, but after seven games, owner Woody Johnson sounds ready to move on.

The Jets are 0-7 in their first season with a new regime led by rookie general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. And things have gone so poorly for the Jets that many have speculated this could be Glenn’s first and last season as head coach. But when speaking to reporters at the NFL’s annual league meeting in New York Tuesday afternoon, Johnson made it clear that Fields is his fall guy.



“It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got,” Johnson said of the Jets struggles. “He has the ability, but something just is not jiving. But if you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to similar results if you go across the league. You have to play consistently at that position.”

Johnson believes Glenn is doing a good job of turning certain aspects of the Jets around during his 0-7 start with the franchise, citing a “pretty good” defense. And after finding a way to compliment the 0-7 head coach, Johnson circled back to blaming Fields.

“If we can just complete a pass, it would look good,” Johnson continued. “We gotta complete some passes. You gotta convince them that you can do something.”

And from the sounds of it, Johnson isn’t convinced Fields can do anything. Fields has a 91.1 passer rating this season, which is an improvement from his 84.9 career average and just below his career best 93.3 rating through six starts last year. While Fields can complete a pass, Johnson is right in noting the quarterback play has been a problem this season. But should he have done it publicly, and after just seven games?

As bad as Fields has been at times, Glenn has looked even worse as a rookie head coach. He’s been bad on the sideline and bad at the podium when dealing with the New York media. But it’s notable that Johnson made it a point to praise Glenn when no one else is.

Woody might not speak to the media as much as Jerry Jones does about the Cowboys down in Dallas, but clearly, the Jets owner is still capable of stirring the pot when presented with a microphone. Unfortunately for Johnson, throwing your starting quarterback under the bus will do little to recruit future free agents, and it similarly won’t dispel the notion that this franchise is a faltering circus.