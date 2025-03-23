Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The sports media community was shocked when 27-year-old Adan Manzano, a sports anchor and reporter for Telemundo 39 in Kansas City, was found dead while on assignment in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

Almost two months later, two arrests have been made in connection with his death.

Danette Colbert, who had been seen on video with Manzano shortly before he died in his hotel room, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death, police in Kenner, Louisiana, announced Tuesday. If convicted, that charge carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Surveillance video showed Colbert leaving Manzano’s hotel room shortly after entering with him. Manzano’s body was discovered 12 hours later during a wellness check by hotel staff. She was found with his cellphone and credit cards in her possession when she was arrested two days later and charged with property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses.

Colbert has a criminal history “that includes allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, and other financial crimes,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said in February. Several men who allege Colbert drugged and robbed them recently spoke with the New York Times about her.

Results from Manzano’s autopsy were also revealed at Tuesday’s press conference. He died from the combined effects of Xanax and alcohol, in addition to “positional asphyxia,” according to Jefferson Parish coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, who also said that Manzano’s alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. His death has yet to be ruled a homicide or accidental overdose due to the “uncertain circumstances” of the case.

An additional suspect, Rickey White, was also charged in connection with Manzano’s death. According to court records, White is facing charges related to simple robbery, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, and computer fraud. He was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, and is now awaiting extradition to Louisiana from Fort Lauderdale.

Tico Sports, an outlet Manzano worked with, issued a statement after the announcement.

“Today’s news is another step in the pursuit of justice for Adan,” read the statement. “We continue to grieve his loss and stand with his family, friends, and colleagues as the legal process moves forward. We trust in the justice system and remain focused on supporting our team through this difficult time. Out of respect for the ongoing proceedings and family, we will not be making further comments at this time.”

Compounding this tragedy is that Manzano’s death occurred just 10 months after his wife died in a car crash while driving his one-year-old daughter, who now survives both of her parents.