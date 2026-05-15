Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

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At last, our long national nightmare is over. The full NFL schedule is at our disposal. That means we can finally do one of our favorite annual columns here at Awful Announcing: Winners and Losers of the NFL Schedule Release.

For us weirdos that cover sports media as an occupation, the NFL schedule release is something akin to how the NFL Draft sickos must feel when the last week in April rolls around. It’s an opportunity for us to look at exactly where each network stands in terms of the quality of their package, the value they’re getting for their multibillion-dollar rights fees, and sometimes even the health of their overall relationship with the NFL.

The schedule is both the carrot and the stick for the league; it can bestow great games to the broadcast partners it favors, and send a message to other partners by giving them a weak schedule.

So without further ado, here are the winners and losers of this year’s schedule release.

Winners: CBS and Fox

In many ways, the 2026-27 schedule feels like a return to normalcy for both CBS and Fox. With few exceptions, CBS’s package skews heavily towards the big dogs in the AFC, and Fox’s package skews towards the NFC’s heavy-hitters.

CBS will feature four Kansas City Chiefs games and is certainly putting prayers up for Patrick Mahomes’ ACL and LCL. Not to mention, CBS gets the Dallas Cowboys twice, a Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots game, and a smattering of other top teams for its 4:25 p.m. ET national windows.

“As far as we’re concerned, the more of the Chiefs we can get, the better,” CBS Sports exec Dan Weinberg told Sports Business Journal.

“NFL ON CBS” FOLLOWS RECORD-BREAKING SEASON WITH SHOWSTOPPING 2026 SCHEDULE LED BY TV’S NO. 1 PROGRAM NFL’s Most-Watched Package is Primary Home of the AFC, its Star QBs and Television’s Top Window More than 100 Regular-Season Games and Full Slate of Playoff Games Release:… pic.twitter.com/jPcu5t9dOr — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) May 15, 2026

Fox’s national windows feel very Fox, as in, you’re going to see a lot of the NFC’s best teams. The Cowboys will make three appearances, as will the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Eagles, 49ers, Bears, Lions, and Commanders all make two appearances apiece.

This was intentional from the network. Per SBJ, Fox wanted “an emphasis on being the home of the NFC,” and certainly got that.

America’s Game of the Week is stacked with can’t miss matchups all season long 🤩📺@TomBrady | @ErinAndrews | @kevinburkhardt pic.twitter.com/edwILkJfzq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 15, 2026

Aside from the quality of teams in the national window games, CBS and Fox came out on top this year because of the additional standalone windows both received from the NFL earlier this week. Fox, as we learned on Monday, struck a deal for an international game in Week 10 and a Saturday game in Week 15. CBS will also air a Saturday game in Week 15.

For Fox in particular, the strength of its schedule was likely a relief considering the NFL could’ve easily chosen to be vindictive about the network’s behind-the-scenes political maneuvering targeting the NFL. That clearly did not happen.

With all the talk about Sunday afternoon being diminished because the NFL is creating more standalone windows, it seems there was an emphasis on scheduling high-quality games at 4:25 p.m. ET each Sunday.

Draws: ESPN and Prime Video

Both ESPN’s Monday Night Football package and Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football package have some high highs and low lows, which puts each broadcaster firmly in the “Draw” category.

ESPN, for instance, has great matchups like Cowboys-Eagles, Eagles-Bears, Bears-Seahawks, Patriots-Chiefs, and Cowboys-Seahawks, but they also have some duds like Falcons-Saints and Panthers-Buccaneers.

ESPN’s landmark #NFL season is upon us! 🏈🙌 🗓️ #MNF fueled by marquee matchups, incl. DEN-KC (Wk 1), BUF-LAR (Wk 5), DAL-PHI (Wk 7), DAL-SEA (Wk 13), NE-KC (Wk 15)

🌎 5 international games on @nflnetwork

🏆 ESPN’s 1st-ever Super Bowl on Feb. 14 More: https://t.co/gFpKxvHVaZ pic.twitter.com/4UkLKvhhPH — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 15, 2026

Similarly, Prime Video has a handful of high-quality games like Lions-Bills, Seahawks-Broncos, Patriots-Bears, and Chiefs-Rams, but also some games that could end up being one-sided, like Panthers-Packers. Luckily, most of Prime Video’s weaker games on paper are divisional rivalries: Steelers-Browns, Commanders-Giants, Colts-Texans might not be top-crust games, but they will certainly be meaningful and have potential playoff implications.

Both schedules seem to be just right in terms of quality; mostly desirable games with a few weaker weeks here and there. Neither broadcaster should have much to complain about.

Loser: NBC

If there has to be a loser, NBC’s Sunday Night Football would probably be the package that underperformed its billing the most. As the premier NFL package, Sunday Night Football is rightly held to a higher standard than its peers. And while NBC got its fair share of quality games, a lot of the matchups look underwhelming on paper.

Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock – 15-Time #1 primetime show – unveils 2026 schedule headlined by Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen on Thanksgiving Night, Patriots-Seahawks in NFL Kickoff, Cowboys-Packers, Chiefs-Seahawks, Bills-Packers & Eagles-49ers Details:… pic.twitter.com/TbOJqQL0aU — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) May 15, 2026

Tell me if any of these games feel like Sunday Night Football-caliber matchups: Lions-Panthers, Ravens-Falcons, Buccaneers-Bears. Sure, we’re picking nits here, but this is the top package in the league. There’s also a lot of question marks down the stretch, perhaps by design, given that those games can be flexed.

“We always really want to focus on the beginning part of the season and how do we get out of the gate in a big way,” NBC Sports exec Justin Byczek told SBJ.

The strategy makes sense. There are protocols in place to ensure bad games don’t end up on Sunday Night Football late in the year. But the Steelers, Vikings, Jaguars, and Cowboys all feature in late-season games. All of those teams could find themselves out of the playoff picture during that period. And the NFL doesn’t want to use its flex-scheduling procedures every week.

In NBC’s defense, they get the Cowboys three times (the first two early in the season), and the Chiefs twice (thrice if you count Thanksgiving). The network was also able to snag an extra Saturday game in Week 17 with teams TBD. And there are plenty of good matchups, too. Chiefs-Seahawks, Bills-Packers, Eagles-49ers, and of course Chiefs-Bills on Thanksgiving.

But given some of the duds thrown in there, it seems like NBC got the short end of the stick out of the five primary NFL partners this season.