Willie McGinest was pulled off the air at NFL Network in December following the release of a video of McGinest fighting someone in a Los Angeles restaurant. Earlier this month, he was charged with two counts of felony assault.

On Thursday, Front Office Sports reported that NFL Network had parted ways with McGinest.

While the specifics of McGinest’s departure haven’t been reported, NFL Media is in the midst of cost cutting and a series of layoffs. This week, reporter Jim Trotter announced his contract with the company wasn’t being renewed while it was reported that Rachel Bonnetta had agreed to a contract buyout (which she confirmed Wednesday). Mike Giardi also revealed that NFL Media was buying him out.

I think we can reasonably assume that the departures at NFL Media will continue over the coming days and weeks.

[Front Office Sports]