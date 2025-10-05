Photo Credit: NFL Network

It’s been a wild Sunday in the NFL with the football hitting objects hovering over the field.

During the Dallas Cowboys-New York Jets game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, a wild deflection led to the football hitting the Fox SkyCam. And it appears that there was another bizarre incident even before that.

Astute viewers of Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns in London noticed that a missed field goal from Vikings kicker Will Reichard appeared to hit a camera wire.

With the Vikings trailing 17-14 in the fourth quarter, Reichard attempted a 51-yard field goal that missed wide right. The kick had a bizarre slice, and social media users have posted video clips that seem to show the football hitting a camera wire at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, causing the ball to change direction.

However, the interference was not seen by officials and was not brought up on the NFL Network broadcast, resulting in a missed field goal for Reichard and the Vikings at a crucial point of the game. Had officials been aware of the ball hitting the wire, Reichard would’ve had an opportunity to redo the kick and potentially tie the game.

Will The Thill Reichard’s 51-yard field goal attempt pretty clearly hit the wire. Causing it to go from being straight down the middle to violently veering to the right. Would have resulted in a re-kick. How did the officials/replay booth not see ANY of this? pic.twitter.com/ppOrcTqmGm — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) October 5, 2025

That Will Reichard kick definitely hit the camera wire. You can see the ball ricochet to the right. #mnvikings @Vikings should have been a re-kick. Always something goofy in these overseas games. pic.twitter.com/0fNCmjNvsT — Sam Paulson (@kibblemansam) October 5, 2025

@awfulannouncing Can’t believe no one noticed that Will Reichard’s field goal attempt hit a cable wire. It should have been a re-kick. pic.twitter.com/Q3Y0pt8Cut — GMG (@GMGHRCInc) October 5, 2025

Fortunately for the Vikings, they still found a way to come back and win the game 21-17.

Carson Wentz and Jordan Addison connect to give the Vikings the lead over the Browns with 25 seconds remaining in London! Kenny Albert has the NFL Network play-by-play call. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/20DMZ7Efxj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2025

If the Vikings lost the game, and especially if they lost the game by three or fewer points, that kick would be a highly discussed, controversial play.