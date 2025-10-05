Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard has a 51-yard field goal attempt that appears to hit a camera wire in London vs the Cleveland Browns. Photo Credit: NFL Network Photo Credit: NFL Network
It’s been a wild Sunday in the NFL with the football hitting objects hovering over the field.

During the Dallas Cowboys-New York Jets game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, a wild deflection led to the football hitting the Fox SkyCam. And it appears that there was another bizarre incident even before that.

Astute viewers of Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns in London noticed that a missed field goal from Vikings kicker Will Reichard appeared to hit a camera wire.

With the Vikings trailing 17-14 in the fourth quarter, Reichard attempted a 51-yard field goal that missed wide right. The kick had a bizarre slice, and social media users have posted video clips that seem to show the football hitting a camera wire at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, causing the ball to change direction.

However, the interference was not seen by officials and was not brought up on the NFL Network broadcast, resulting in a missed field goal for Reichard and the Vikings at a crucial point of the game. Had officials been aware of the ball hitting the wire, Reichard would’ve had an opportunity to redo the kick and potentially tie the game.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they still found a way to come back and win the game 21-17.

If the Vikings lost the game, and especially if they lost the game by three or fewer points, that kick would be a highly discussed, controversial play.

