I’m convinced that the greatest marketing minds of our generation are entirely housed within mayonnaise companies. Mayonnaise companies, and whoever’s idea it was to sacrifice a giant edible Pop Tart for a mid-tier bowl game.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has gone on record with his passion and abiding love for mayonnaise, going as far as to put it in his coffee. That revelation led Levis to a lifetime sponsorship deal with Hellman’s mayo which produced a pretty cute press conference commercial.

But lest you think Hellman’s and Levis would stop there, they’ve taken it to the next level. Hellman’s debuted a sultry social media ad featuring Levis and debuting a new mayonnaise fragrance, “Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise.”

It is everything you hoped it would be.

The fragrance you’ve been craving is here. Introducing Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise. Daily supply is limited.​https://t.co/JKguMXqV7d pic.twitter.com/cJZVYNQlNC — Hellmann’s Mayonnaise (@Hellmanns) August 13, 2024

And again, lest you think this is some kind of joke, the mayonnaise fragrance is actually listed for sale with a “limited supply” that is already sold out for today. And the descriptions of the cologne are sublime, ridiculous, and absolutely brilliant.

At the heart of the fragrance lies a daring mayonnaise accord. The creamy and slightly tangy note adds an unexpected twist, mirroring Will Levis’s bold personality. The mayonnaise accord provides a rich, smooth texture to the fragrance, making it intriguingly complex and memorable.

And if that isn’t enough to sell you on the cologne, it also has tart lemon, a “whisper” of parsley for an herbal element, coffee undertones (as a tribute to Will Levis and what started this in the first place), creamy vanilla, and a “sensual” musk. Because how could this combo not be sensual?

We thought Duke’s Mayo had the market cornered on viral mayonnaise content with the announcers for their sponsored bowl games finding increasingly crazy food to dip in mayo. But now Hellman’s has upped the bar even higher.

Your move, Duke’s.