Photo credit: Will Compton

Will Compton got no respect from the NFL for breaking George Kittle’s contract news, and he demands Ian Rapoport to fix it.

Early Tuesday morning, Bussin’ With The Boys broke the news that Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers in a social media post. In the post, they asked for Compton, Taylor Lewan and Bussin’ With The Boys to receive proper credit.

They received credit from Rapoport, who shared the social media post, adding, “A new deal for Kittle.” The NFL’s official X account, however, announced the news and credited Rapoport.

A new deal for George Kittle. https://t.co/CETVWRjWFw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2025

George Kittle, 49ers agree to to terms on a 4-year, $76.4M contract extension with $40M guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid TE. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/2YgilPaIMY — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2025



After seeing the NFL’s announcement on Kittle’s contract extension, Compton called on Rapoport to fix the error that wasn’t his.



“We both the NFL’s tweet about George Kittle’s contract details via RapSheet is bullsh*t,” Compton ranted. “I see the optics. I see on your Twitter you quote-tweeted the Bussin tweet and said ‘deal got done.’ And in the next tweet, you tweeted the details yourself. No credit to Bussin With The Boys. So then your colleagues at the NFL post their own version of George Kittle and the details saying ‘via RapSheet.’ Not on my watch, Ian Rapoport. You have 24 hours to fix this, to give credit where credit’s due with Bussin With The Boys, or I’m coming for your little ass in that A-gap. 24 hours, Ian. Get it done.”

Will Compton is right. The NFL should credit him or credit no one. But Rapoport already credited Bussin’ With The Boys by sharing their Kittle announcement. It’s not his fault the NFL didn’t follow suit.

The same thing happened earlier this year with Pat McAfee. In March, McAfee broke the news that Saquon Barkley had signed a two-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ian Rapoport shared McAfee’s social media post with the announcement and added, “Saquon Barkley with a new contract extension.” Five minutes later, the NFL’s official X account announced Barkley’s contract extension and attributed the news to Rapoport.

Saquon Barkley with a new contract extension. https://t.co/P3e2SQUsdh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2025

BREAKING: Eagles sign RB Saquon Barkley to a 2-year extension worth $41.2M with $36M guaranteed. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/TUwfXpDK3r — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2025



McAfee noticed the lack of credit and responded to the NFL’s post with video of his announcement. But against all odds, McAfee wasn’t as sensitive to the improper credit as Compton is. And more importantly, McAfee, refrained from threatening to come for Rapoport’s ass.