The NFL released the schedule for the 2026 Wild Card Weekend during halftime of Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC.

Here’s a look at the NFL Wild Card Weekend setup:

Saturday, January 10

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers; 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears; 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit)

Sunday, January 11

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars; 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles; 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots; 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth)

Monday, January 12

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens; 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

So, the Rams and Panthers get the early Saturday slot, which is no surprise with Carolina being the least appealing team in the tournament.

The Packers-Bears being the Prime Video slot on Saturday night stands out as an eye-opener. The assumption had been that it would land on Sunday with Fox or NBC (SNF) as one of the biggest rivalries in sports that features a major market and recently had a Game of the Year contender, but it’s a big get for Amazon.

Potential NFL MVP Drake Maye and the Patriots host Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

And the Texans will travel to face the winner of Sunday night’s game for the Monday Night Football game to conclude Wild Card Weekend.