Credit: WGN

While they are two wildly different situations, the car accident of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and the mystery surrounding Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell both have an element of mystery to them.

Mitch McConnell hasn’t been seen or heard from publicly in over a month after a fall left him hospitalized. Although McConnell’s office has released photos and statements, social media has been filled with rumors and innuendo that he may be incapacitated or perhaps even deceased since his real status has been kept under wraps.

While we know Kyle Shanahan is alive, he spoke with reporters admitting fault for the accident that left him seriously injured, there are still some questions over the entire process surrounding the information about his collision. Somehow, the news was kept quiet for almost two weeks. And ESPN’s top NFL insider Adam Schefter seemingly coordinated a report with the 49ers that made no mention of Shanahan being distracted while driving with his cell phone.

Enter East Bay Chris.

He posted a meme on X with Shanahan posing as Mitch McConnell in one of the photos released to the public, showing him next to wife Elaine Chao. It’s everything a great meme should be – ridiculous, funny, and topical!

First image of Kyle Shanahan recovering in the hospital after his accident has been released: pic.twitter.com/s43m8H6fM3 — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) July 28, 2026

Amazingly, the meme has now broken containment on social media and made it all the way to actual news stations. WGN aired a report about Shanahan’s accident and some of the questions surrounding the reporting of it. But in doing so, they actually used the McConnell meme in the story.

WGN posted a meme of Kyle Shanahan as Mitch McConnell when reporting on his car accident. pic.twitter.com/GmeIPhNvlw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2026

What is hilarious and weird about this is that there was a laugh track over the photo, which makes you think that WGN was definitely in on the joke. However, it was no-sold in the report, and you could even hear some whispering from one of the anchors in the background.

For those of us not chronically online who are actually out there in the real world, you can only imagine the reaction of people watching the local news and not getting the joke. Because if Kyle Shanahan were really in a hospital room with Elaine Chao, we’d all have an entirely different set of questions.