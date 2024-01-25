February 2, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Aaron Rodgers hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers drained a hole-in-one during his first round of golf since Achilles surgery in September, and one WFAN host is calling it fake news.

Rodgers loves to entertain conspiracy theories, but he doesn’t love seeing his name become the focal point of one. Unfortunately for Rodgers, he’s dealing with the latter again amid doubts about his latest athletic feat.

With his protégé Jordan Love, leading his former team, the Green Bay Packers, into the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last weekend, Rodgers was teeing it up a golf ball for the first time since tearing his Achilles at the start of the NFL season. And on the 17th hole at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Rodgers sank a hole-in-one. That is if you believe the videos he shared on Instagram.

WFAN’s Shaun Morash does not.



“I think there’s a 95 percent chance he pretended he got a hole-in-one, and the other five percent chance is – based on the picture of the tee heading towards the hole – that this is a par three course and it’s kind of a fugazi hole-in-one,” Morash said this week during WFAN’s afternoon show with hosts Tiki Barber and Evan Roberts.

“The most manipulative sports personality of the last decade who thinks of everything thinks he’s the smartest person in the room,” Morash continued. “On the day his former backup is about to play a divisional round game against a team that Aaron Rodgers never beats, suddenly, that’s the day this idiot pokes through a hole in one? I’m sorry, color me skeptical.”

Tom Brady faked a hole-in-one, so why not Aaron Rodgers? The polarizing quarterback attacked allegations that he faked an Achilles tear four snaps into the season just so he could craft the illusion of defying science and conventional medicine by returning to the field ahead of schedule. Rodgers ultimately failed to get back into an NFL game this season, although he is back on the golf course. But whether or not he hit a hole-in-one might be the latest conspiracy Rodgers has to address.

