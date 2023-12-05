Photo credit: Oh The Pain Podcast

NFL coaches do not consult with sports reporters or media personalities on strategy and personnel decisions.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh surely didn’t do that, although former WFAN personality Joe Benigno hinted strongly otherwise Monday.

The former WFAN host appeared on the Evan & Tiki podcast and talked about the Jets’ recent decision to bench struggling quarterback Zach Wilson.

Benigno, who hosts the Oh the Pain podcast, said recently that the Jets should play Wilson.

“I can tell you right now, he [Saleh] don’t like Zach,” Benigno said on Evan & Tiki. “He don’t like Zach.”

Why would Benigno say that? Because he says he exchanged texts with Saleh. Benigno recently mentioned six steps the Jets need to take to improve.

“I listed them … and No. 3 I said, ‘You gotta go back to Zach,'” Benigno said. “So he texted me back and — he might get mad at me for this, but I don’t care — he texts me back and says, ‘Joe, about No. 3. Are you kidding me?'”

.@JoeBenigno_real believes Robert Saleh doesn't like Zach Wilson, based on texts with the head coach ? "He might get mad at me for this, but I don't care"@EvanandTikiWFAN @EvanRobertsWFAN pic.twitter.com/5hUCZNalmI — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) December 4, 2023

Podcast hosts Tiki Barber and Evan Roberts laughed at the anecdote, and Benigno did too, before admitting he had paraphrased Saleh.

“It might have been ‘Are you serious,’ or something like that,” Benigno said.

Fans on X/Twitter said the alleged texting seemed far-fetched, if it happened it was inappropriate to share Saleh’s comment, and either way Benigno might have misinterpreted the comment.

This is unreal. How is an NFL coach texting with anyone outside the organization about personnel decisions? — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) December 4, 2023

hes saying "are you kidding me". bc everyone killed saleh for sticking with zach — Luigi D'Onorio DeMeo? (@luigidemeo) December 4, 2023

If you think Saleh texted this to a radio host then I don’t know what to tell you. No way he put that in writing. Can’t believe everything you hear in the media. — Gang Green Empire (@GangGreenEmpire) December 4, 2023

He texted him back like that because Joe had been crying for them to bench Zach all of this season. Not because he doesn’t like Zach lol. #Jets — CarzJetz (@CarzPix) December 4, 2023

What do you expect from Joe — Stevie Gunz 🇵🇷🍉🤷🏾‍♂️ (@Stevelove24) December 5, 2023



[WFAN Sports Radio]