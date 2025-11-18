Photo Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants drafted Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Through 11 games, Carter has recorded 0.5 sacks for a 2-9 Giants squad. And on Sunday, he was benched for the opening series of the Giants’ 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers for reportedly sleeping at the team facility during a recent walk-through.

Add that all up, and a New York radio rant about the situation was inevitable.

WFAN hosts Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata went off about Carter on Monday morning.

BT and Sal went scorched earth on Abdul Carter and the Giants amid reports of the rookie sleeping during a walkthrough 😳 @BrandonTierney @sal_licata pic.twitter.com/Z2JTxyu8II — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 17, 2025

“This is one of the many reasons the Giants absolutely suck,” Tierney began on The Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata Show. “And this is one of the reasons why the Giants, who are, as I’ve said for many years, have been a bastion of the New York sporting landscape, have become a circus. Okay? Because you got family members with personnel decisions. You got ROOKIES; WE ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT FIFTH-YEAR GUYS; WE ARE TALKING ABOUT ROOKIES WHO ARE ALLOWED TO DO WHATEVER THEY WANT? SHOW UP LATE FOR MEETINGS WITH NO PENALTY? Honestly, the Giants are a JOKE!”

“You would think with all of that rest he could actually GET TO A QUARTERBACK!” Licata erupted. “I DON’T EVEN CARE IF YOU MISS MEETINGS OR WALK-THROUGHS! GET TO A QUARTERBACK! GET A SACK! GOOD GOD! MICAH PARSONS, LAWRENCE TAYLOR, MY ASS! WAKE UP AND DO SOMETHING! THE DEFENSE HAS STUNK THIS YEAR! THIS GUY IS ASLEEP IN MEETINGS? HOLY COW!”

“Bad look,” Tierney said.

“Good god!” Licata continued. “And bad on (Brian) Daboll! I thought Daboll had A SACK! WHAT HAPPENED TO BRIAN DABOLL IN HIS FIRST YEAR WHEN HE WAS HERE? BRIAN DABOLL IN YEAR FOUR WAS A SHELL OF HIMSELF! HE’S NO LONGER HERE ANYMORE, BUT THAT’S INEXCUSABLE! YOU’RE THE HEAD COACH! I DON’T CARE IF YOU’RE A DEAD MAN WALKING OR NOT! HOLD THE GUY ACCOUNTABLE, FOR GOODNESS SAKE!”

While the Giants are a lost cause for the rest of 2025, Carter will at least get the chance to make a better impression on (and off) the field and lessen the noise about his disappointing rookie season. It didn’t take long to get quite loud in New York.