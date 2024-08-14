Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

WFAN’s Brandon Tierney’s suggestion on how Aaron Rodgers should handle his relationship with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was a different level of hot take.

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti were listening to WFAN’s midday show hosted by Tierney and Sal Licata Tuesday morning and they couldn’t believe what they heard. No, they weren’t surprised by Tierney praising their interview with Saleh this week at Jets training camp. They were surprised by Tierney’s advice for the Jets’ polarizing quarterback.

Someone needs to get Aaron Rodgers’ candid thoughts on this pic.twitter.com/MlRCyQdmFV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 14, 2024



“He also made a point with the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Rob Saleh that I thought was a great point, I wanted to replay it,” Giannotti said of Tierney Wednesday morning. “Where he said what Aaron Rodgers needs from Rob Saleh, what Rob Saleh needs to give Aaron Rodgers.”

Esiason prefaced the clip by calling it “one of the most observant things I think I’ve ever heard on this radio station.” Observant might not be the right word. Maybe, salacious?

“If I’m Aaron Rodgers,” Tierney began. “I knock on his door, or I text him, or I call him, or I’ve already had a beer with him before we went to camp after I got back from Egypt, I say, ‘Coach, you gotta coach me hard. You get on me. We’re good. Trust me, I know it’s coming from a good spot. Get in my ass. Get on my ass. Kick me in the behind when I need it.”

It’s a great sentiment, but the delivery needed some work. To Tierney’s credit, he amended the phrase immediately, but not before Esiason and Giannotti heard the original attempt.

WFAN listeners have grown to expect this type of phrasing blunder from afternoon host Evan Roberts. But the host who attempted to will the Jets into the playoffs last season, the person who had Stugotz trembling in studio a few weeks ago, the man’s man who is Brandon Tierney isn’t supposed to make this mistake.

“I almost drove off the GW Bridge when he said that,” Esiason added of Tierney’s phrasing mishap. “Holy God.”

