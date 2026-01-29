Credit: WFAN on YouTube; Orlando Ramirez- Imagn Images (Jon Gruden)

Interesting news in the NFL world emerged on Tuesday when Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported that Jon Gruden turned down a potential opportunity to join the New York Jets’ staff under head coach Aaron Glenn.

The #Jets reached out to Jon Gruden about the idea of joining Aaron Glenn’s staff, according to multiple sources. Gruden wasn’t interested in the job. pic.twitter.com/2clDfvTXDr — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 28, 2026

Gruden resigned from the position of head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after the revelation of emails that contained racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. He has since been involved in a legal battle with the NFL.

Currently, Gruden serves as a football analyst for Barstool Sports, and he was a Monday Night Football color commentator from 2009 through 2017 for ESPN.

Glenn’s first year as a head coach was a disaster with the 3-14 Jets in 2025. And this offseason has been a circus, with Glenn maintaining his job but firing eight assistant coaches so far.

It’s impossible to ever know with the Jets, but the easy speculation has been that Glenn will get one more season, that will likely go poorly, and New York will hire a new head coach next offseason, potentially to line up with a new quarterback. The 2027 NFL Draft class offers much more intrigue than the 2026 one, especially with the options after Fernando Mendoza, who’s viewed as a lock to go to the Raiders at No. 1 this April.

Well, Evan Roberts of WFAN is convinced that the head coach of the 2027 Jets will be Gruden.

Evan predicts Jon Gruden will be the Jets head coach in 2027:@EvanRobertsWFAN pic.twitter.com/Tnjiwg4Jlu — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 28, 2026

“I’m gonna jump to three conclusions right now, and you know I’m right,” Roberts said alongside co-host Tiki Barber on Wednesday’s edition of Evan & Tiki. “That job wasn’t offered to Jon Gruden by Aaron Glenn, because Aaron Glenn would never bring someone in with that kind of personality and resume who is a threat to him. That job was offered by (Jets owner) Woody Johnson.”

“So, here’s the conclusion I’m jumping to,” Roberts continued. “Next year, when the Jets fire Aaron Glenn, and they will, you people listening, and you know who you are, because you’ve called in for months- ‘Jon Gruden! Jon Gruden! Jon Gruden!’ You’re going to get what you want. Jon Gruden is the next head coach of the New York Jets. And I think it’s obvious. And I’m not just saying that. I’m not telling you I want it. It’s obvious. Because Woody Johnson made that phone call! And if Woody Johnson is showing you that he is comfortable getting into the business of Jon Gruden, even on the level of being a coordinator, that tells you all you need to know.”

“So, let’s save the drama, let’s save the time,” Roberts added. “The next head coach of the New York Jets, and I can’t believe I’m saying it, because if you told me this three days ago, I would have hung up on you, the next head coach of the Jets is Jon Gruden. Am I wrong?”

Gruden would be 64 when the 2027 NFL season begins. He was one of the NFL’s top head coaches in the early 2000s, capped off with a Super Bowl XXXVII victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2002 season.

In May 2025, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said about Gruden, “I would be stunned if he’s not an NFL coach at some time again.” And in October, Gruden said, “Who knows what will happen, but I’m preparing myself as always to coach.”

It will be interesting to see how Roberts’ prediction looks this time next year.