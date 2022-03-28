On Monday, Westwood One announced a new multi-year agreement with the NFL. The company will remain the NFL’s national radio partner for primetime and holiday games, along with Saturday and international games and the full NFL Postseason.

*Thrilled* to announce the extension and EXPANSION of our partnership with the @NFL. TNF

SNF

MNF

Saturdays? YUP!

Thanksgiving

Christmas

International Games

Postseason#SuperBowl And starting this fall, all live FOR FREE in the NFL App. Release: https://t.co/hlS97gUBtE pic.twitter.com/C1DqgSn2AX — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) March 28, 2022

Additionally, three new elements are introduced: availability of primetime broadcasts on the NFL app for free, tentpole event coverage, and alternate game broadcasts.

Here’s more from the release about those new elements.

§ Westwood One’s NFL primetime game broadcasts will be available free to fans on affiliated stations’ primary digital platforms and on the NFL App. § Westwood One will offer expanded coverage of NFL tentpole events throughout the year, including NFL Honors, NFL Combine, NFL Draft, and NFL Schedule Release. § Westwood One and the NFL will explore creating new alternate game broadcasts in addition to the traditional Westwood One play-by-play.

This was an easy decision for both sides, especially given Westwood One’s long-running relationship with the NFL (35 straight seasons). It also sinks a little more cash into the NFL’s coffers, which no one at the league will complain about.

[Westwood One]