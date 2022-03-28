NFLRadioBy Joe Lucia on

On Monday, Westwood One announced a new multi-year agreement with the NFL. The company will remain the NFL’s national radio partner for primetime and holiday games, along with Saturday and international games and the full NFL Postseason.

Additionally, three new elements are introduced: availability of primetime broadcasts on the NFL app for free, tentpole event coverage, and alternate game broadcasts.

Here’s more from the release about those new elements.

§ Westwood One’s NFL primetime game broadcasts will be available free to fans on affiliated stations’ primary digital platforms and on the NFL App.

§ Westwood One will offer expanded coverage of NFL tentpole events throughout the year, including NFL Honors, NFL Combine, NFL Draft, and NFL Schedule Release.

§ Westwood One and the NFL will explore creating new alternate game broadcasts in addition to the traditional Westwood One play-by-play.

This was an easy decision for both sides, especially given Westwood One’s long-running relationship with the NFL (35 straight seasons). It also sinks a little more cash into the NFL’s coffers, which no one at the league will complain about.

