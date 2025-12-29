Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Week 17 is almost in the books, and the NFL got some of the results it was rooting for to add some drama to the final week of the regular season.

Perhaps the most favorable results for the league and its broadcast partners came in the early Sunday afternoon window. The Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers to force an AFC North championship game next week between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, with the winner taking the final playoff spot in the AFC. Similarly, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers lost today, creating a do-or-die Week 18 matchup for the NFC South title next week between those two teams.

With those results, the NFL avoided its worst-case scenario in which all 14 playoff spots were already determined going into Week 18.

As one could imagine, both of those games will receive one of the five national broadcast windows next week. For those that need a refresher, ESPN/ABC will broadcast a national doubleheader on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Then, both CBS and Fox will air national window games in the 4:25 p.m. ET window on Sunday afternoon, followed by Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Below is the final national schedule, along with the playoff and seeding implications for each matchup. (Note: the CBS and Fox games listed are the matchups most likely to go to the majority of the country.)

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC

One of two likely do-or-die games in Week 18, ESPN was given one of the most compelling matchups of the week for its standalone window on Saturday afternoon. The NFC South title game is arguably the second most-desirable matchup of the week behind the winner-take-all Ravens-Steelers game. The winner of this game will in all likelihood be the fourth seed in the NFC and host a playoff game in the Wild Card round.

If the Atlanta Falcons win out, it could create some weird tiebreaker scenarios. But treat this as a win-and-in for now.

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers | Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC

Another game with massive first-round bye implications, the winner of this game will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If the Seahawks lose, they’d drop to the fifth seed and travel to whichever NFC South team wins that division. If the 49ers lose, they could drop as low as the sixth seed.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos | Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are still neck-and-neck for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and therefore a first-round bye, making this a critical game deserving of a national window. With a win, the Broncos secure the first seed and move to 14-3 overall.

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, a win can potentially boost them to the fifth seed in the AFC, which will earn them a trip to either Baltimore or Pittsburgh depending on who wins the AFC North. A loss could mean dropping to the seventh seed and a tougher Wild Card game.

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots | Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET – Fox

The Patriots will be playing this game hoping for a Broncos loss in the same Sunday afternoon window. Should that be the case, the Patriots would advance as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and earn a first-round bye.

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers | Sunday, 8:20 ET – NBC

The stakes for this game are simple. Win, and you’re in. The Steelers come into the game at 9-7 after falling to the Browns on Sunday, while the Ravens come in at 8-8 after winning at Green Bay on Saturday. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson remains questionable for Baltimore, while T.J. Watt’s status isn’t looking promising after suffering a partially collapsed lung a few weeks ago.

NBC is likely thrilled to have a game of this caliber considering the other possibilities entering Week 17. Ravens-Steelers is a great rivalry game, and with the AFC North crown and the final postseason spot on the line, this game is destined for strong viewership. The winner will take the AFC’s fourth seed and host a playoff game during the Wild Card round.

Other games: