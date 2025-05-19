Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle/ USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and the season will get started with an intriguing slate of Week 1 games.

Here, we’ll go through each Week 1 game and rank them in descending order by which games we think are the most watchable (as in most interesting, entertaining, and just the best games in general).

So, without further ado, here’s a look at which Week 1 games we should be most (and least) excited about!

16. Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Unless Aaron Rodgers surprisingly goes to New Orleans, there won’t be much national interest in this game.

The Saints currently have the worst Super Bowl title odds and are likely starting 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough at quarterback. The Cardinals won eight games in 2024 and aren’t expected to be better in 2025. And it’s not like the Saints or the Cardinals are a big draw.

15. Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

If rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders starts for the Browns, this game will be atop Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board for Week 1. But for most people, especially outside of Ohio, this is unlikely to be a very entertaining NFL game to watch.

Along with the Browns’ starting quarterback situation (whether it’s Sanders, Joe Flacco, or Dillon Gabriel), the main focus will be on how Joe Burrow and the Bengals (particularly Cincinnati’s defense) look to start the season after they failed to make the playoffs in 2024.

14. Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

This could end up being the most lopsided game of Week 1 (the Broncos are favored by over a touchdown), but it could also feature the NFL debut of 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. If the Titans choose to not name Ward the starting quarterback for Week 1 (it would instead be Will Levis), move this game down a slot on our rankings.

13. New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

This game could also be a blowout, but it will at least include dynamic quarterback Jayden Daniels beginning his second season after stunningly leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

Who will start at quarterback for the Giants? Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart are the options. There are plenty of storylines for each, but it’s unlikely to result in very good quarterback play for New York in Week 1.

12. Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

There isn’t much buzz when it comes to the 2025 Dolphins or Colts at the moment, but this should at least be a decent, competitive football game between two teams that feel like fringe AFC playoff contenders.

There’s a good chance this is one of the games that will have Scott Hanson going crazy to close out the first NFL RedZone window of the season.

11. Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

On the surface, “Panthers-Jaguars” might sound as boring as a game could get to the average NFL fan. But there are some intriguing storylines to this one for the football nerd.

How will Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense look in the first game of first-year head coach Liam Coen’s tenure?

How will Bryce Young look to enter Year 3, after showing promising growth in the final weeks of last season?

And how will two-way star Travis Hunter be used and perform in his NFL debut for Jacksonville?

10. Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Two new, high-profile head coaches headline this one. Pete Carroll’s first game as Raiders head coach comes against the team he was head coach for in the late ’90s. Mike Vrabel coaches his first game for a Patriots franchise that he won three Super Bowls with as a linebacker.

Drake Maye is a high-upside quarterback entering his second NFL season for the Patriots, and veteran quarterback Geno Smith takes over as the Raiders’ starter (and reunites with Carroll).

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

The NFC South will likely be won by one of these two teams, but that’s not necessarily a special accomplishment in what figures to be the league’s worst division, again.

How will the Tampa Bay offense perform after losing offensive coordinators Dave Canales (Panthers head coach) and Liam Coen over the last two years? Baker Mayfield threw for a career-best 4,500 yards in Coen’s offense in 2024.

Is Michael Penix Jr. a franchise quarterback? He’ll get the chance to show that for Atlanta.

8. San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

This was a tough one to rank.

The 49ers should still get the benefit of the doubt as a good team and potential title contender. But they’re also coming off a six-win season, and between talent losses and aging, this isn’t the 49ers roster of a few years ago. So, this will be one of the most interesting teams in the league: are they a legitimate contender or are they a mediocre (or worse) team on the decline?

This will also be the beginning of the Sam Darnold era for the Seahawks, and that could mean a lot of things in either direction.

7. Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

This feels like a huge season for each team.

The Texans entered 2024 as a hot Super Bowl pick, entering Year 2 for C.J. Stroud. They did go on to win a playoff game, but they looked a step below the AFC’s top team,s and Stroud experienced some regression. The betting market isn’t taking them seriously as a realistic title contender right now, with 40/1 championship odds that rank 16th.

Matthew Stafford is 37, so the Rams want to capitalize on what he can still do in Sean McVay’s offense and try to make another Super Bowl run before their window is up.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

This ranking is contingent on Aaron Rodgers being the Steelers’ quarterback. If he doesn’t sign with Pittsburgh and Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback, this game moves way down the list. But if he is the quarterback, a Rodgers vs. Jets revenge game would be great drama. Now, if you’re entirely sick of Rodgers and can’t stand hearing about him, you might want to avoid this one.

On the Jets’ side, this game features Justin Fields taking on his former team, and it’s the head-coaching debut for Aaron Glenn (who has been part of the Rodgers-Jets drama).

Additionally, there’s a good chance CBS would put Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt on this one, in what would be Watt’s color commentator debut.

5. Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC/Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The NFL season opener, featuring America’s Team (?) and the defending champions.

The concern here is that it might not be a very entertaining game unless you’re an Eagles fan. Philadelphia opens as a 7-point home favorite and steamrolled its competition from mid-October through the Super Bowl last season. (The Eagles’ only loss during that stretch was by three points to the Washington Commanders on Dec. 22, and it featured starting quarterback Jalen Hurts exiting in the first quarter.)

This game gets bonus points for the excitement of kicking off the season, but there’s a good chance it’ll end up feeling like a big letdown as far as season openers go. The Lions, Commanders, and Rams – all home games on Philadelphia’s schedule – would’ve provided a better matchup vs. the Eagles on paper.

4. Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Date: Monday, Sept. 8, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The first look at Ben Johnson as Chicago Bears head coach, and the first look at Caleb Williams in that offense.

That alone will be well worth the watch, but the same goes for seeing what J.J. McCarthy will do in his debut as Vikings quarterback after he missed the 2024 season with a torn meniscus. Williams (No. 1 overall) and McCarthy (No. 10 overall) were each top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It will also feature the first regular-season broadcast of the season for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who readers ranked second in the 2024 Awful Announcing NFL announcer rankings.

3. Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers (São Paulo)

Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m. ET

TV: YouTube

Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert, Andy Reid vs Jim Harbaugh, and an immediate opportunity for an AFC West team to make a statement versus the perennial division-favorite Chiefs.

Kansas City looked vulnerable all season in 2024 but still managed to win 15 regular-season games and reach the Super Bowl. Mahomes’ statistical production over the past two seasons is far off his peak years; is this what he is now, or will he return to looking like the best quarterback in the league?

From a sports media perspective, what will the NBC-produced YouTube broadcast look like? Last year, Peacock had the Packers-Eagles game in Brazil (with Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge on the call). There’s sure to be plenty of reaction to however that broadcast goes.

2. Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

*Tony Romo voice* “This should be a great one, JIM!”

The Lions are coming off a 45-31 home playoff loss to the Washington Commanders as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and they also lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to head-coaching jobs. How will they respond?

It feels like an even bigger game for the Packers if they’re going to top the Lions, Vikings, and Bears en route to an NFC North crown.

1. Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Two of the Super Bowl LX favorites, a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round playoffs, the last two NFL MVP winners, and the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2025 NFL season. It’s easy to read that in a grinning Cris Collinsworth voice.

This could be a “Game of The Year” contender right out of the gate.