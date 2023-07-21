Photo Credit: Washington Commanders introductory press conference for Josh Harris on Twitter.

The Washington Commanders are now officially under new ownership after league owners approved the sale of the team. New owner Josh Harris called into the Grant and Danny Show on 106.7 The Fan shortly after the sale on Thursday, offering a special gesture to Commanders fans.

The Grant and Danny Show was broadcasted live from Old Ox Brewery on Thursday where local fans were celebrating the sale from former disgraced owner Dan Snyder.

Harris was obviously excited after the sale became official, and wanted to give back to the fans of the team. Upon calling into the show, Harris revealed that he wanted to buy beers for everyone in attendance at Old Ox Brewery.

“Let’s go,” Harris said as fans began cheering. “I’m just leaving the league meeting, and I knew there was a party and a bunch of Washington fans there. I’m super pumped. It’s a great day for Washington football and I’m ready to get to work. I’m heading your way. I want to get to Washington, my hometown, and celebrate with you guys. Let’s get started by me buying everyone in the brewery and The Bullpen a beer. Can we do that?”

One of the most amazing moments in station history. Less than an hour after being confirmed as the new owner, Josh Harris calls into the show and buys about a thousand beers. pic.twitter.com/wr55RyH2rj — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 21, 2023

For reference, there was a crowd of around 1,000 people in attendance at the local brewery, so this is certainly no small purchase for Harris. Harris joked that he would have to “dip into his savings”, but wanted everyone in attendance to have a beer.

Newly approved @Commanders owner Josh Harris just bought free beers for everyone at the Burgundy and Sold celebration @bullpendc ? #ByeDay pic.twitter.com/0WEb7ctrky — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) July 20, 2023

“I’m gonna have to dip into my savings, but I want everyone to have a beer,” Harris added. “Let’s do it.”

It is certainly a very cool way to start his tenure as owner of the Commanders’ organization and hopefully put the dark Dan Snyder era behind them.

