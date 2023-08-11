Awful Announcing

Washington Commanders broadcaster Fred Smoot arrested on misdemeanor charge

Smoot remained behind bars as of Friday morning, per the Washington Post.
Fred Smoot Credit: Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders’ broadcaster Fred Smoot was arrested after turning himself in on Thursday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Virginia on a civil misdemeanor charge of “failure to comply with support obligation,” per the county sheriff’s office.

The 44-year-old former NFL cornerback is a contract employee for the franchise who handles postgame analysis and appears on various in-house shows, including Command Center. Rick “Doc” Walker, who did color commentary on team game-day broadcasts last season, is expected to fill that spot for the Commanders’ upcoming preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, per the Post.

Unfortunately for Smooth, this is the latest in a series of legal issues that have followed him throughout his NFL and post-playing career. The nine-year NFL veteran pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the Minnesota Vikings “Love Boat” scandal in 2005. In 2013 he was sentenced to six months probation for a DUI. In 2015, he was found not guilty of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. In 2019, he was handcuffed by police officers after being arrested over outstanding minor traffic violations.

The Commanders did not release a comment to the Washington Post.

