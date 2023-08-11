Washington Commanders broadcaster Fred Smoot arrested on misdemeanor charge

Washington Commanders’ broadcaster Fred Smoot was arrested after turning himself in on Thursday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Virginia on a civil misdemeanor charge of “failure to comply with support obligation,” per the county sheriff’s office.

Smoot remained behind bars as of Friday morning, per the Washington Post.

The 44-year-old former NFL cornerback is a contract employee for the franchise who handles postgame analysis and appears on various in-house shows, including Command Center. Rick “Doc” Walker, who did color commentary on team game-day broadcasts last season, is expected to fill that spot for the Commanders’ upcoming preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, per the Post.