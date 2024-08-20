Photo Credit: Ari Meirov on X

Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores has found himself in yet another controversy recently after his former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened up about their time together. But unlike his previous public controversy with his ongoing lawsuit with the NFL, Flores has support this time from both his current fellow staff members and players.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Tagovailoa discussed his relationship with Flores. There, he detailed that Flores continuously put him down throughout their two years together on the Miami Dolphins.

“If you woke up every morning and I told you, you sucked at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, you haven’t earned this right,” Tagovailoa said. “Then you have someone else come in and say, ‘Dude, you’re the best fit for this, you are accurate, you’re the best whatever, you are this, you are that.’ How would it make you feel listening to one or the other? You see what I am saying?”

Flores addressed the media for the first time since Tagovailoa’s comments on Tuesday. But, ahead of that press conference, Vikings’ defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and safety Josh Metellus stood behind Flores in a show of support.

#Vikings DT Harrison Phillips and S Josh Metellus flanked Brian Flores before his press conference as a show of support for their defensive coordinator. Flores later said that it “meant a lot.” https://t.co/XQL3ZmSHwe pic.twitter.com/untMSctN0L — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2024

As far as what Flores exactly said in response to Tagovailoa’s comments, he detailed that he is “genuinely happy” for his success in the NFL.

“Specific to the comments that were made by Tua, I just want to say that I’m genuinely happy for the success that Tua has had. I really wish him nothing but the best. Player relationships are very important to me. I think that’s the foundation of coaching.

“I got into coaching because I was impacted as a young guy by my high school coach, my college coach, all the way from Pop Warner. I got into coaching because I want to make that same kind of impact. A positive impact, pour into young people, help them become the best version of themselves.

“That’s really my goal in coaching. So I wish nothing but the best to Tua. More than anything, I’m just focused on the Vikings, the 2024 Vikings, the players we have. You saw a couple of guys up here a couple of minutes ago, Metellus and HP. I think their leadership, their friendship supporting me. It meant a lot, I’m excited about this group.”

Flores did go on to say that he has “done a lot of reflecting” on the situation regarding Tua, admitting that there are things that he can do better as a coach.

It wasn’t exactly an apology of any kind from Flores towards his former player. But clearly, Flores is confident in the relationships that he has built throughout his tenure as a defensive coordinator in Minnesota.

Speaking to that, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also recently spoke out in defense of Flores, further detailing the relationships Flores has built within the Vikings organization.

“I don’t particularly have a comment on something that took place with another team, or I don’t like to comment on comments of other players on other teams, but I can just tell you I know that the players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here. He really has,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

