Screengrab via NFL Films YouTube

After making a “paid protesters” comment last week, Minnesota Vikings announcer Paul Allen opened his Monday radio show with an apology before announcing he is taking a few days off.

Friday morning, Allen was discussing the cold weather in Minneapolis with retired Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway. During the conversation, they broached the myth about trees exploding due to extreme cold temperatures. Allen immediately interjected to ask, “In conditions like this, do paid protesters get hazard pay?”

Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen pushed the paid-protester conspiracy during Friday’s episode of his radio show (https://t.co/b4lydpKLV7) “In conditions like this, do paid protesters get hazard pay? Those are the things that I’ve been thinking about this… pic.twitter.com/mE6SHAanaf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2026



Minutes later, the conversation shifted to NFL coaching hires, and Allen again chimed in with a “paid protesters” reference.

“Everybody’s catching strays this week,” Allen said. “[Brian] Flores, Kevin Stefanski from Baker [Mayfield], Charlie ‘Biyatch’ caught one out of nowhere. They’re just all over, paid protesters caught one this morning.”

Allen’s references pushed conspiracies of paid protesters being behind the widespread groups of people protesting the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, whose aggressive tactics have already led to multiple deaths. Right-wing politicians including President Donald Trump have leaned on “paid protester” claims in recent years as a way of downplaying movements against their policies, such as the current protests against ICE violence.

After Allen’s “paid protesters” references received pushback on social media, his comments were addressed at the start of Monday’s nine-to-noon radio show on KFAN.

Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen opened Monday’s radio show with a statement apologizing for his “paid protester” comments last week, before announcing he’s “taking a few days off.” pic.twitter.com/hAVy7FUDMS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2026



“I made a comment on-air Friday about protesters and the weather that was insensitive and poorly timed and I’m sorry,” he said. “It was a misguided attempt at humor and while it was never meant with any ill-intent or political affront, I absolutely and wholeheartedly want to apologize to those who genuinely were hurt or offended by it. Nine-to-noon doesn’t formulate political opinions. We don’t bash or praise political discussions or even focus on political issues.”

During the apology, Allen claimed his show always intends to center around sports and strives to offer listeners an escape from more serious discussions.

“My best was lacking Friday, and for that I am sorry,” Allen continued. “I am taking a few days off, wanted to express these thoughts and my sincere apology with you before I do.”

Longtime KFAN contributor Paul Charchian hosted the rest of The Paul Allen Show Monday morning. It was not announced when Allen will return to his show.