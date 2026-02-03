Credit: NFL Films

More than one week after making controversial “paid protesters” remarks on KFAN, Minnesota Vikings announcer Paul Allen has returned to his radio show Monday morning.

On Friday Jan. 23, Allen made two references to “paid protesters” during his radio show as widespread protests have continued in response to the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis. Following backlash over the comments, Allen opened his show last Monday with a statement apologizing for the “misguided attempt at humor” before announcing plans to take a few days off. One week later, Allen returned to KFAN and his nine-to-noon radio show, where he began by reiterating his apology.

“I just want to reiterate my sincere apology for the comment I made a couple of Fridays ago. It missed the mark,” Allen said. “We are committed to being better for you and keeping this show the light, sports-focused place it’s meant to be. So, let’s get back to doing what we are here to do, speculating and handling the sports issues at hand.”

Allen again reiterated his regret and remorse for the “paid protesters” references at the end of his Monday show, saying he spent two days in New Orleans during his time off to reflect.

“In closing, I wholeheartedly want to thank KFAN and iHeart, all the way up the chain, for the catch-a-breath free spin at the bingo wheel,” Allen said. “I went to New Orleans for two full days and walked the streets in anonymity, and went to lamenting, and eating, and walking, and this is what hit me super hard:

“That one-liner I unfurled two Fridays ago, lacked awareness of how others were feeling, and also, was such a stupid curve ball, it eliminated, if only for three-and-a-half seconds, the fact that this time slot and real estate has been, is, and will be a place for those who endure political snarkiness in their lives, and are looking to find a getaway spot. Because nine-to-noon never ventures down that road. I did for some reason, and I’m remorseful I did.”

Allen ventured down that road on Friday Jan. 23 while discussing the cold weather in Minneapolis with retired Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway. During the conversation, they ventured to the myth of trees extreme cold temperatures causing trees to explode, when Allen interjected to ask, “In conditions like this, do paid protesters get hazard pay?”

Minutes later, the conversation shifted to NFL coaching hires, and Allen again interjected with a “paid protesters” reference.

“Everybody’s catching strays this week,” Allen said. “[Brian] Flores, Kevin Stefanski from Baker [Mayfield], Charlie ‘Biyatch’ caught one out of nowhere. They’re just all over, paid protesters caught one this morning.”

The comments promoted conspiracies of paid protesters being behind the protests of ICE, whose aggressive tactics have led to multiple deaths in Minneapolis. Right-wing politicians including President Donald Trump have leaned on “paid protester” claims in recent years as a way of downplaying movements against their policies, such as the current protests against ICE violence.

But after an apology, a week off, a brief vacation to New Orleans, and a second apology for his “paid protesters” comments, Paul Allen has returned to his radio show in time to preview former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance.