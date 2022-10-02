Minnesota Vikings play-by-play radio announcer Paul Allen has a reputation for being very enthusiastic on some of his calls.

He may have outdone himself Sunday. The Vikings topped the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London as Saints’ kicker Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal as time expired. And Allen’s call is like an adrenaline rush.

“Double doink! Double doink! And the Saints can go marching out!” Allen exclaimed, jumping to his feet.

Vikings fans loved the enthusiastic call.

“I thoroughly enjoy listening to this man. Best in the business,” tweeted Tyler Scott.

“That’s how he always is,” tweeted Jeff Fecke.

Not everyone is a fan of Allen’s style, however.

“Paul Allen is one of the most annoying humans on Earth,” tweeted one fan.

Some of Allen’s defenders on Twitter took on the trollers.

“Passion? Excitement? No NFL franchise wants that in a play by play announcer,” tweeted one Allen fan.

Allen has served as the voice of the Minnesota Vikings Radio Network since 2002. The 56-year-old announcer also hosts a show on KFAN. He’s seen his share of memorable plays during his time in the Twin Cities, including one terrible missed field goal.

Vikings’ kicker Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard chip shot in the 2015 Wild Card Playoff game that would have beaten the Seattle Seahawks. And Allen had quite the reaction to that. So it’s fun to see him getting attention for a new missed field goal call that benefited the team he works for.

