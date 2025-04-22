Photo Credit: Minnesota Vikings team website

Older NFL running backs can find it hard to avoid questions pertaining to their longevity in the league. But according to Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, questions pertaining to his age are something he has had to deal with his entire life. Just in a bit of a different way when he was younger.

This past season, Jones saw a career-high workload, carrying the ball 255 times and hauling in 51 receptions en route to recording his third season of over 1,500 all-purpose scrimmage yards.

As Jones enters his age-30 season in 2025, he was asked in a press conference on Monday whether there were any concerns about his workload this past season. He replied by declaring that “age is just a number,” which he also recalled being the case for him as a young kid attempting to “get with older women.”

“I feel the best I have ever felt,” said Jones. “Feel like I’m back to 24, 25 years old. Age is just a number. It’s just a number. I’ve been saying that since I was a little kid trying to get older women, age is just a number. But it really is. If you stay young (mentally) and continue to work every day, that’s really what it is.”

Considering the Vikings just gave Jones a two-year, $20 million contract extension back in March, the organization clearly agrees with his assessment that age is just a number at this point in his career. Though the team also brings in Jordan Mason, who played a key role in San Francisco after Christian McCaffrey’s injury last season, to serve as a complementary piece in the backfield.

Either way, Jones is clearly feeling confident in his abilities heading into the 2025 season.