Credit: Max Lewis, Fox 59/CBS 4

Fox Sports NFL analyst Mark Sanchez has officially been booked into the Marion County Jail.

A video from Max Lewis, a reporter for Fox 59 and CBS 4 in Indianapolis, shows Sanchez arriving at Marion County Jail, where his fingerprints were taken and a mugshot was captured on Sunday morning.

#EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Quarterback and FOX Analyst Mark Sanchez is out of the hospital and was booked into the Marion County Jail this morning. He was there to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. The judge said he must do this before being able to leave Indiana. pic.twitter.com/B0CR4F8EH7 — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 12, 2025

“Mark, got anything to say about the incident?” the reporter asked, to which Sanchez did not reply. “Want to say anything to the bartender that saved your life or [alleged victim] Mr. Tole?” the reporter followed up. Sanchez, again, remained silent.

The video then shows the former NFL quarterback, with someone who appeared to be his lawyer, enter Marion County Jail through a metal detector. As Sanchez proceeded through security, he removed a hoodie which revealed his right arm in a sling, presumably an injury he sustained during last weekend’s incident.

As a condition of being able to leave the state of Indiana, Sanchez needed to appear at the county jail for formal booking.

After his booking, Sanchez answered questions from the media.

As he left the jail, Sanchez told us he is “focused on his recovery” and thanked first responders and the hospital staff. Says his trauma surgeon “saved my life” and that he is recovering slowly. pic.twitter.com/QiLaZ9knmm — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 12, 2025

“Mark, is there anything you want to say to the people of Indianapolis?” the reporter asked.

“Right now I’m just focused on my recovery and I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital. I just want to thank Dr. Mosler, the surgeon, she saved my life, so I’m grateful for that. Sorry I can’t answer all of your questions,” Sanchez said.

“You feeling any better?” the reporter followed up.

“I’m recovering slowly. Long process,” Sanchez replied.

In the early hours of October 4, Sanchez was rushed to the hospital after sustaining stab wounds during an altercation in Indianapolis, where he was in town to call a Raiders-Colts game for Fox. Shortly thereafter, details about the altercation emerged that painted Sanchez as the aggressor against a 69-year-old truck driver completing his duties at an Indianapolis hotel. Sanchez was subsequently arrested and initially charged with three misdemeanors, one of which was later upgraded to a felony.

The alleged victim in the incident later pressed civil charges against Sanchez and his employer, Fox Corporation. It is possible the company could be held liable given Sanchez was in Indianapolis on Fox business.

In Sanchez’s absence, Fox has been forced to reshuffle its NFL announcer lineup. Last week, Fox college football analyst Brady Quinn filled in for Sanchez in a pinch. This week, Sanchez’s team, which includes play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and sideline reporter Kristina Pink, likely would’ve had the day off. Fox is only airing five games, and Amin is filling in for Joe Davis, who is out on assignment covering postseason baseball.