Credit: Crissy Froyd, The Dan Patrick Show

On Tuesday, NFL writer Crissy Froyd celebrated Dianna Russini‘s resignation from The Athletic. On Thursday, those comments cost her a gig with USA Today Sports.

“I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” wrote Froyd Tuesday on X while sharing Russini’s resignation letter amid a controversy stemming from photos of the NFL insider with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort. “We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years. It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Froyd has been a writer for USA Today Sports for over 10 years, focusing on quarterbacks and the Atlanta Falcons. She previously wrote for outlets such as Fan Nation Network, SI, SB Nation, and Saturday Down South.

Froyd later provided a statement to The Daily Caller, saying that Russini “deserves” to suffer consequences for her actions.

“All of us do know what she’s been up to,” said Froyd. “From fights with other reporters in Chili’s parking lots about hooking up with married NFL coaches to everything else, it is almost certainly all true. It was the worst-kept secret in the NFL reporting world for a while.”

Froyd added that she was once offered the chance to be mentored by Russini but declined “because I knew what she was about and her track record.”

The writer then admitted that she “had a strong relationship with former QB JT Daniels that… did include multiple sexual encounters and there was a lot involved,” adding that this relationship began after Daniels was out of football (Daniels played for USC, Georgia, West Virginia, and Rice between 2018 and 2023). Froyd then went on to attack Russini further, claiming that the former ESPN and Athletic journalist had been involved in similar situations that directly impacted her reporting.

On Thursday, USA Today Sports released a statement saying it had ended its contractor relationship with Froyd effective immediately.

“USA TODAY Sports has ended its contractor relationship with Crissy Froyd effective immediately. Her recent statements do not reflect our commitment to professionalism or uphold our principles of ethical conduct.” pic.twitter.com/lAkOIwuc5G — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 16, 2026

“Her recent statements do not reflect our commitment to professionalism or uphold our principles of ethical conduct,” said USA Today spokesperson Lark-Marie Antón.

Russini, whose explanation of events from Arizona was being investigated by The Athletic at the time of her resignation, had been the focus of many narratives, rumors, and speculation since the photos were first published by Page Six.

UPDATE: Froyd confirmed that she would no longer be writing for USA Today Sports, adding, “I regret zero of what I said and stand beside it” and that “I feel I’ve been very transparent and did nothing wrong.”