NFL kickers have gotten insanely accurate in recent years, especially on long field goal attempts. But unfortunately for this cameraman at the Cowboys-Commanders game, it wasn’t true this time.

Kickers are making and attempting more longer field goals than ever before in the NFL. And one of the best at them is Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys kicker is 35-40 on the season with a 64 yard field goal on his resume as well.

In the fourth quarter of their Netflix Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders in the nation’s capital, Aubrey lined up a lengthy attempt from 58 yards away with the Cowboys holding on to a 27-20 lead.’

Unfortunately for Aubrey, the kick was badly blocked out to the right of his intended target… so much so that it doinked off the head of an unsuspecting Netflix cameraman behind the endzone far away from the uprights.

Wide right and it’s still a one-possession game in Washington DALvsWAS on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/RoivYDDPeY — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025

Given Aubrey’s distance and accuracy, he probably thought he was safe even from almost 60 yards away. Hopefully he was able to continue the broadcast uninterrupted as we can’t think it would be a pleasant experience to be doinked in the head with a football.

But thankfully, it did not make the same sound as some of the amplified and celebrated doinks from when field goals now hit the uprights. And thankfully for Brandon Aubrey and the Cowboys, the rare missed field goal did not come back to haunt them on Christmas Day as they went on to defeat the Commanders by a 30-23 final score.