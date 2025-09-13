Photo Credit: Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald on X

The Miami Dolphins have had to answer some incredibly tough questions following their blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. To the chagrin of star wideout Tyreek Hill, those continued on Friday.

Hill has been regarded as one of the most dynamic receivers in all of football throughout much of his ten-year NFL career. But after largely being held in check by the Colts to the tune of just 40 yards receiving in Week 1, a stat emerged that certainly suggests that the Dolphins’ offense has had issues creating big plays on offense.

Sunday’s game marked a full year since Hill’s last reception that went for over 30 yards, a feat that last came in Week 1 of the 2024 regular season. And given the fact that everyone around the Dolphins is looking for answers as to what went wrong with the passing offense to start the season, this stat was brought up to him in the form of a question from Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

“Is there any rhyme or reasons that you haven’t caught a pass over 30 yards in a full year?” asked Kelly.

Hill began to laugh for several seconds before responding with a rather irritated tone, asking Kelly whether his intention with the question was to “piss him off”.

“You are trying to piss me off today, huh?” Hill asked Kelly.

“No, I’m not trying to piss you off,” replied Kelly. “I’m just trying to ask you what is going on. We see that the speed is there. But are the throws there?”

“I don’t know, bruh. I’m just grateful to be here, bruh,” replied Hill. “I love my job. It will come, it’s going to come. I feel like this week, we have a great opportunity to go out there and make some plays. You know, move past last week. It’ll come sometime, I hope.”

Unfortunately, we broke the news to #Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill that he hasn’t caught a pass for more than 30-yards in a full year. He wasn’t too pleased. pic.twitter.com/dnNqzHyOdm — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 12, 2025

One can certainly argue that it was a bit of a leading question from Kelly. Especially when it comes to Kelly’s follow-up question asking whether the “throws were there” from Tua Tagovailoa. Any way that Hill answered that question, it was likely going to create a headline that wasn’t overly kind to Hill.

Considering the fact that Hill’s name has popped up in trade rumors following the Dolphins’ Week 1 struggles, any negative comments could certainly be taken the wrong way. So his frustration about the question certainly does make a bit of sense.

Either way, Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins offense will look to change the narrative around the team at the moment in Week 2 against the Patriots, a matchup that, at least on paper, does present an opportunity to bounce back.

In Week 1, the Patriots allowed the Raiders to pass for 333 yards, the second-most of any team in football. So maybe Hill will have his chance to let his play do the talking since he wasn’t all that interested in answering Kelly’s question.