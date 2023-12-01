Screen grab: NFL on CBS

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old content creator went viral when he shared a video detailing how he had his credential suspended by the NFL due to his reaction to a Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration.

While it’s unclear whether the attention his post received has resulted in new opportunities for Kevin Fitzgibbons, at the very least, it appears he won’t be losing money as a result of having his credential revoked.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hill was asked about Fitzgibbons’ video, which has received more than 37 million views on X (formerly Twitter) since first being posted on Tuesday. In replying, the Miami Dolphins star revealed the support he’s been providing to the University of Miami student, which has included covering his salary.

“I told him don’t let this get to you, man. Just hold your head up. You’re still young and continue to do what you love,” Hill said. “Obviously, me and him are going to continue to work together. I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him or whatever. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of you. Make sure you’re not out of a job. That’s my guy.”

The four-time All-Pro also shared that he has pleaded with the NFL on Fitzgibbons’ behalf, but to no avail.

For the uninitiated, according to his video, Fitzgibbons has worked with a number of NFL stars and was hired by the NFL to shoot all Dolphins home games during the 2022 season. His credential, however, was revoked after Hill caught a touchdown during a Week 6 victory over the Carolina Panthers and celebrated by grabbing a phone from Fitzgibbons before filming himself performing a backflip.

Fitzgibbons responded by using his empty hands to mimic taking pictures of Hill — who was fined for the celebration — before excitedly jumping away. The content creator said that the NFL revoked his credential for the remainder of the season, and perhaps, permanently, due to his reaction.

“One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds,” Fitzgibbons said in the video.

