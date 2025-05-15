Credit: Sam Navarro/Imagn Images.

The Indianapolis Colts deleted their schedule release video for multiple reasons, but one of the subjects of controversy in the video in Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw no issues with it.

With every team in the NFL posting their schedule releases on social media as various skits and performances, the Colts chose to go with a Minecraft themed parody. However, the team immediately ran into problems on multiple fronts, although it has been saved for posterity online by other social media users.

That’s fine, I downloaded the Minecraft schedule release for the Colts 🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/JJdSPkJIKN — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) May 15, 2025

The Colts issued a statement on Thursday morning that the video was pulled for two reasons. First, the Minecraft video was published without the full consent of Microsoft. This was unlike the schedule release video from the San Diego Chargers that also featured a Minecraft theme but had a slide at the beginning with all the needed Microsoft disclaimers.

Second, the image of Tyreek Hill as a literal dolphin being arrested by the coast guard was deemed to be too controversial for the team to leave up. While the video poked fun at Hill’s arrest before the beginning of the 2024 season and could be seen as crossing the line, Tyreek Hill himself found the humor in it.

In a social media message quoting the video, Hill said that the Colts should have let the video remain online because it was funny.

Should’ve left it up @Colts , this was funny 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ULVYH43lxL — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 15, 2025

While it’s nice to see Tyreek Hill be a good sport about the Colts’ schedule release video, odds are that the Microsoft legal department probably wouldn’t have been so agreeable if the team’s use of Minecraft intellectual property went beyond what they were comfortable with.