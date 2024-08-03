Nov 2, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at press conference at the PSD Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is the best player in the NFL. That’s at least the opinion of NFL players. And Hill is not particularly interested in hearing what anyone who objects to that ranking has to say.

On Friday, the final part of the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 — which is voted on by the players — was revealed on the NFL Network. FS1’s Nick Wright objected to the rankings.

Wright was one of several people in NFL media to object to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes being ranked No. 4. Ahead of Mahomes were running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 3), quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 2) and Hill (No. 1). Wright correctly noted that Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated McCaffrey’s San Francisco 49ers, Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens and Hill’s Miami Dolphins in the postseason en route to winning Super Bowl LVIII.

“This also means the top 3 is… Tyreek Hill (beat by Mahomes in Round 1) Lamar Jackson (beat by Mahomes in the AFCCG) Christian McCaffrey (beat by Mahomes in the Super Bowl)… Are all listed ahead of the 2x MVP, 3x SB Champion & 3x SB MVP,” Wright shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night.

Hill’s response?

“Go cry on set tomorrow.”

Go cry on set Tomorrow 😂 https://t.co/1E3t0cruwK — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 3, 2024

Wright responded not with words, but emojis — specifically three facepalm emojis.

At the very least, Hill’s ranking means he’s entering the 2024 season with a lot to prove. If he falls short, expect Wright — and others — to be even more critical of the ranking.

