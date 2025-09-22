Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The battle to make allegations of domestic abuse levied against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill public heated up on Friday.

In a motion filed with the Miami-Dade circuit court, six media outlets (the Miami Herald, Scripps Media, CBS4 (WFOR-TV), Defector Media, NBC6 (WTVJ-TV), and Telemundo 51(WSCV-TV)) requested that the document alleging eight instances of domestic abuse be made public under Florida’s “Sunshine Law” standards.

TMZ was able to acquire that document and reported several of the allegations made by Hill’s estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, including that the Dolphins receiver allegedly “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of.”

The document has since been sealed by the court clerk at the request of Tyreek Hill’s lawyer.

Diana Moskovitz at Defector wrote about the media company’s desire to acquire the document, which they say Vaccaro’s lawyers did not request to be sealed when initially filed with the court. She also wrote that Vaccaro’s attorney, Evan R. Marks, claims he received threats from Hill’s lawyers if any financial harm were to come to Hill as a result of the document.

“The request from the six media outlets points out that, in Florida, there is a strong presumption of openness in court files, including divorce records, and closure is typically only granted in very limited circumstances,” wrote Moskovitz. “The request from Hill’s side, the motion says, ‘has not overcome this presumption to carry his ‘heavy burden’ required by both case law and procedural rules promulgated by the courts of this state.'”

The motion filed on behalf of the six media outlets argues there are “narrow instances in which closure of judicial records is permitted … disclosures that invite public scrutiny or employer attention are notably absent from the list,” adding that “wishing to avoid the media or NFL’s attention is not a proper basis for closure of court records in Florida.”

The NFL has stated that it is investigating the allegations, and, according to TMZ, the league’s lead investigator recently met with Vaccaro’s attorney.

Hill has faced several NFL investigations and domestic legal issues over the years. In 2019, he was accused of child abuse that led to his 3-year-old son breaking his arm. No charges were filed, and the league did not punish Hill. In a separate incident that year, Hill was under investigation for alleged battery involving then-fiancée, Crystal Espinal. He also did not receive any punishment from the league over a 2023 incident in which he allegedly hit a man in the head. In 2024, his South Florida mansion burned down due to an accident involving a child playing with a cigarette lighter. Earlier this year, Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with Vaccaro at his high-rise condominium in Sunny Isles Beach. He was not charged.