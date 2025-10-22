Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL is looking to expand its international schedule even more during the 2026 season.

According to a report from Ben Fischer in Sports Business Journal, the league is looking to add two additional international games next season, increasing its total from seven games this year to nine games next year. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has already confirmed the league will play a game in Melbourne next year, and return to Mexico City for the first time since 2022. Brazil is also confirmed to be on the schedule next season, and one can assume the NFL will continue its London series.

Per Fischer, nine international games would put the NFL at its contractual maximum. A 2023 resolution allows the league to play up to eight overseas games in addition to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual London contest.

“We have seven games this year, and six of those are league organized, and we do believe next year there will be more than that,” VP of International for the NFL Gerrit Meier said, per SBJ. “Whether that leads to the maximum of eight league organized game or not, we will see, but the definite idea is to get ourselves more to the maximum.”

The main uncertainty surrounding whether or not the NFL will meet its maximum centers around a return to Ireland. The NFL played a regular season game in Ireland for the first time in its history earlier this season. “Generally speaking, Meier said, the NFL wants to stay in markets once it’s made a splash there, but it’s possible Ireland would drop off, which could open up a new market,” SBJ reports.

Of course, the NFL eventually wants to get to a full 16-game international slate. That goal is predicated on reaching a new agreement with the players, and would likely happen in conjunction with an expansion to an 18-game regular season. Goodell has publicly stated the league’s intention to sell a separate media rights package for international games once it expands its schedule.