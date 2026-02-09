Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl LX champions after taking down the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

It was a dominant performance from Seattle, with the defense particularly putting together an absolutely brilliant effort to suffocate New England quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense.

Here, we’ll share television and radio calls of key moments from the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl title.

While the Seahawks were in full control entering the fourth quarter, they hadn’t actually scored a touchdown yet (but the Patriots didn’t even have a point yet). That finally changed when quarterback Sam Darnold and tight end AJ Barner connected for the game’s first touchdown with 13:24 to go in the fourth quarter.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had the TV call for NBC.

Mike Tirico: “AJ BARNER HAS THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF SUPER BOWL 60!” 🏈🎙️ #SuperBowlLX #NFL pic.twitter.com/6gJhyl5wOv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2026

Tirico: “AJ BARNER HAS THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF SUPER BOWL 60!”

Kevin Harlan had the radio play-by-play call for Westwood One Sports.

Harlan: “CAUGHT, TOUCHDOWN, BARNER! THE TIGHT END, OVER-THE-SHOULDER CATCH IN THE CORNER OF THE END ZONE! AND WE’VE GOT OUR FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF SUPER BOWL 60!”

The Seahawks’ defensive performance was summarized on a play in the fourth quarter when cornerback Devon Witherspoon hit Maye on a blitz, which led to a 45-yard pick-six for linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (the play was initially ruled a fumble and later changed to an interception).

Mike Tirico: “HE’S GOING THE DISTANCE FOR A TOUCHDOWN!” Cris Collinsworth: “Same blitz, Mike, is killing them all night long. They just cannot come up with answers, and it’s not that difficult… This is going to be just a learning experience tonight.”🏈🎙️ #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/JWA2XYquOP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2026

Tirico: “UCHENNA NWOSU! HE’S GOING THE DISTANCE FOR A TOUCHDOWN!”

Collinsworth: “Same blitz, Mike, is killing them all night long. They just cannot come up with answers, and it’s not that difficult. And it’s to the open side for Drake Maye. This is going to be just a learning experience tonight.”

Harlan: “IT’S PICKED OFF AND A TOUCHDOWN! SEATTLE HAS SCORED ON ANOTHER TURNOVER! AND THAT WILL SEAL IT, IT SEEMS FOR THE SEAHAWKS RIGHT NOW IN SUPER BOWL 60!”

And here’s how the final play was called by Tirico, Harlan, and Seahawks radio play-by-play announcer Steve Raible.

Mike Tirico: “SEATTLE REIGNS ABOVE THEM ALL IN THE NFL! THE SEAHAWKS, SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS FOR THE SECOND TIME!”🏈🏆🎙️ #SuperBowlLX #NFL #NBC pic.twitter.com/2tkTfpdfMh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2026

Tirico: “SEATTLE REIGNS ABOVE THEM ALL IN THE NFL! THE SEAHAWKS, SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS FOR THE SECOND TIME!”

𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐀𝐌 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋 The Seahawks dominate #SBLX and win it 29-13 over the Patriots in Santa Clara! 🗣️: Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/uhOUgMUfUQ — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) February 9, 2026

Harlan: “AND THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS HAVE WON SUPER BOWL 60, IN PRETTY DOMINATING FASHION! 29-13; THEY WIN THEIR SECOND VINCE LOMBARDI TROPHY!”

Raible: “THREE, TWO, ONE! THE SEAHAWKS; THEY’RE BRINGING IT HOME AGAIN! FOR THE SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 12 YEARS! THE SEAHAWKS WIN SUPER BOWL 60! THEY ARE BRINGING THE LOMBARDI BACK TO THE NORTHWEST! AND THE PARTY BEGINS AT LEVI’S STADIUM, AND IN SEATTLE, AND IT WON’T STOP FOR DAYS!”