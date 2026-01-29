Credit: TPUSA

When it was announced that Bad Bunny would be the performer at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, the fervor kicked up by critics seemed like it might have the potential to derail the NFL’s plans.

However, the league stayed the course and never wavered in its decision, which makes sense given how popular the Puerto Rican superstar is and how he appeals to a worldwide audience.

That didn’t stop conservative critics and right-wing activists from pushing for a boycott or alternative choice. They seemed to find one when the political organization Turning Point USA promised its own alternative halftime show.

“The All-American Halftime Show” promised a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom,” and Turning Point USA representatives said in October that a performer lineup would be announced shortly. However, a lot of time passed, and those announcements never came.

When the organization was asked for an update in early January, a TPUSA rep said they would not reveal their list of performers until the show began. The spokesperson also refused to confirm any other basic element of the program, including where it would be aired, whether it would be live, or what it might look like. That led to speculation that the show might not actually happen.

While we still don’t know who will be performing or what the show will entail, TPUSA has finally announced how people will be able to watch whatever it is they’re doing.

The show will be broadcast live on TPUSA and Charlie Kirk’s YouTube channels, as well as the organization’s X and Rumble pages. It will also be broadcast on several cable channels and streaming services, including The Daily Wire, Real America’s Voice, Trinity Broadcasting Network, Charge!, The National News Desk, New Tang Dynasty (NTD), and One America News.



The official website says that “more info & musical artists to be announced,” but they better hurry up if they intend to do that. Bad Bunny will be performing before you know it.