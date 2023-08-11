On Thursday, Tubi announced it had acquired the rights to a fourth season of QB1: Beyond the Lights, the docuseries that previously aired on Verizon’s go90 and Netflix.

The ten-episode fourth season, which became available on August 9, tracks three high school quarterbacks through their senior years. Two of the three were top-five picks in April’s NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young. The third quarterback featured is Deuce Hogan, who originally committed to Iowa and transferred to Kentucky in 2022.

Here’s a brief snippet from Tubi’s release about the season.

QB1: BEYOND THE LIGHTS season four follows three top quarterbacks from America’s most competitive high school football programs in California, Texas and Florida. The athletes navigate the pressures of teenage life during their final season of their high school careers, all the while preparing to enter decorated and prestigious Division 1 Football programs (Alabama, Florida, Iowa), and ultimately striving to make it to the NFL. The series features Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, the #1 and #4 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as University of Kentucky’s Deuce Hogan. Each of the highly ranked recruits face unique challenges as they attempt to lead their teams to victory before they graduate. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Tubi and that QB 1 will continue to find new audiences,” said Executive Producer Pete Berg. “I am beyond proud of the show and our great team at FILM 45 that worked so hard capturing the soul and hearts of the culture of football, family and the very best of our beautiful country.” A rising star in the class of 2020, Anthony Richardson became a local hero after committing to play for his hometown’s university, University of Florida, and elevated the profile of his high school’s underdog football program who are facing their last chance to win the State Championship and earn the respect of those who doubt them. Deuce Hogan is a competitive and impassioned leader striving to lead his team to another Texas State Championship, all while trying to keep from butting heads with his father and head coach. On the other side of the country in California, the pressure is high for Bryce Young as he leads Mater Dei, the number one team in the nation. The elite program’s high standards require exceptional performance from all its players and as rumors swirl about his college commitment, Bryce has to navigate a media frenzy while keeping his powerhouse team on track towards another national title.

This season is also touted as having “the only high-quality footage that exists of Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young in high school.”

Several notable quarterbacks appeared in the first three seasons, including Jake Fromm and Tate Martell in season one, Justin Fields and Sam Hartman in season two, and Spencer Rattler in season three.

Overall, this seems like a strong acquisition that came out of nowhere for Tubi. The last season of QB1: Beyond the Lights was released for years ago, and this fourth season was filmed right after the release of that third season. It’s seemingly sat on the shelf for years before a deal got done with Tubi, and the success of Richardson and Young probably piqued plenty of interest from potential outlets.

Producers on season four included Brian Cimagala, Dustin Nakao-Haider, and Brett Whitcomb, while ete Berg, Steve Clarkson, Justin Killion, Melanie Moreau, Rachel Libert, Peter Richardson, Matthew Goldberg, and Brandon Carroll were all credited as executive producers.

