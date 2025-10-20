Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception in the middle of an in-game update about another one of his interceptions.

That’s where the Dolphins are right now.

The NFL on CBS’s Adam Schein was delivering a game break during Sunday’s Chiefs-Raiders broadcast, explaining how Tagovailoa had thrown his second pick of the game, which set up Quinshon Judkins’ third touchdown. Then, Schein had to stop mid-update and report that Tagovailoa had just thrown another one.

“Jim and Tony, when it rains, it pours for the Dolphins,” said Adam Schein. “This right here is Tua Tagovailoa’s second pick of the game. It led to Quinshon Judkins and his third touchdown of the game. And, literally, as we speak, Tua threw another pick. 31-6 Browns. Thanks, Miami.”

Tua threw an interception in the middle of an in-game update about… a different one of his interceptions 😬@AdamSchein pic.twitter.com/gnJm8Oy6dd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

The timing couldn’t have been worse, or more perfectly representative of Miami’s season. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions against Cleveland for the second straight week. He completed 12 of 23 passes for 100 yards with a career-low 24.1 passer rating. The Dolphins lost 31-6 to a Browns team that hadn’t scored more than 17 points in 11 straight games.

Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter for Quinn Ewers, a seventh-round rookie who’d never played a regular season snap. Mike McDaniel refused to commit to Tagovailoa afterward, telling reporters “everything is on the table” when asked how he’d regroup with his quarterback.

A week earlier, Tagovailoa publicly called out teammates for showing up late or skipping player-only meetings after the Dolphins dropped to 1-5. He apologized days later, acknowledging he should have protected what happens in-house. Greg Olsen questioned why Tagovailoa didn’t include himself in the criticism after airing out his teammates’ issues publicly.

Now, Tagovailoa is on pace to throw 27 interceptions this season. His previous career high was 14. He leads the NFL in picks through seven games and has thrown for 100 yards or fewer in back-to-back weeks. Miami is 1-6 and McDaniel is coaching for his job.

Schein delivering a game update about one interception while another one happened in real time is the perfect encapsulation of where the Dolphins are in 2025. Everything’s falling apart at once, and it’s happening so fast the updates can’t keep up.