Photo Credit: ESPN

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman appeared on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown before the New York Giants and New England Patriots faced off in Foxborough, and he expressed concern about the long-term health and play style of Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart returned to action on Monday night for the first time since exiting the Giants’ game against the Chicago Bears with a concussion on Nov. 9, which was the fourth time, going back to the preseason, that he needed to be evaluated for a concussion. His dual-threat ability has been a big strength in production, leading to seven rushing touchdowns and 317 rushing yards (5.6 AVG). However, it’s also resulted in a ton of hits and concussion concerns for the 2025 first-round pick.

That’s not what you want for any player, and especially with a highly talented rookie who hopes to have a lengthy NFL career as the Giants’ franchise quarterback.

Aikman, the Monday Night Football color commentator for ESPN, offered a throwback comp for Dart and explained why he’s “worried about” the rookie signal caller.

Troy Aikman on Jaxson Dart: “When I watch him, and this is going back, he reminds me so much of Jim McMahon. The way in which he plays. He just rallies the team… I’m worried about him… He just has to be able to protect himself a little better than he has…” #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/jWiQWB5ehW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2025

“When I watch him, and this is going back, he reminds me so much of Jim McMahon,” Aikman told Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears on the Monday Night Countdown set. “And the way in which he plays. And he just rallies the team.”

“You’re an offensive lineman,” Aikman said to Kelce. “It’s a little bit like Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. Linemen love blocking for those guys. They rally around him, and this team has. And I’m excited. I’m thrilled that he’s going to play tonight. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s able to do.”

“I’m worried about him,” Aikman continued. “He cannot continue, and he knows that, continue to (take hits).”

“Does he know that?” Van Pelt interjected.

“I think he does, but I think he is a little hardheaded,” Aikman responded. “There’s no question about it. And I think there’s an element of that you have to have if you’re going to be successful. And that’s why I’m interested tonight in what this might look like, because that’s such a big part of what he has done to be successful.”

Clark then asked Aikman to offer advice for Dart, noting that taking hits shortened Aikman’s playing career.

“You talked about Jaxson Dart’s style of play,” Clark began. “You were a quarterback that also absorbed a ton of physicality throughout your career. That was part of why your career ended. What would be your advice to a young man like Jaxson Dart, who the physicality in which he plays with is a huge part of why he’s loved and successful?”

“When the game’s on the line, you got to go do what you got to do,” Aikman said. “But when the game’s not on the line, he just has to be able to protect himself a little better than he has. I love the toughness. I love the grit that he shows. But it doesn’t help anybody if he’s not out there able to play.”

In the first half of Monday night’s game, Dart was still taking big hits.