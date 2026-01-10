Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Troy Aikman has previously expressed interest in running an NFL franchise, and now he’s fresh off working as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins in their general manager search.

Miami reportedly plans to name Jon-Eric Sullivan its next general manager on Friday, and by most accounts, Aikman played a big role in the hiring process. Considering his involvement, it seems reasonable to wonder whether Aikman’s role with the Dolphins might reignite his interest in a more permanent front office position.

Shortly before the hire was announced, Aikman joined The Musers on The Ticket in Dallas. During the interview, Aikman explained that the offer to advise the Dolphins came unexpectedly from a phone number he didn’t recognize.

“At first, I wanted to make sure I could provide them what it was that they were hoping I could,” Aikman said. “Gave it some thought and then as I dove into it, talked with more people, I became more and more confident that I could. So, off we went, and it’s been great. We’ll see where this might go, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Aikman confirmed he was excited about the process, which included being in Miami to conduct in-person interviews and zero in on candidates this week.

“It made sense primarily because I feel like I’ve got access to unique information, and in addition to that, unique experiences. From the broadcasting side of it, I’ve made so many relationships around the league after 25 years and have a number of friends, whether it’s GMs, head coaches, offensive coordinators,” Aikman explained. “So, that’s what Miami really wanted to tap into, and I feel like it has served them well.”

Aikman added he believes his experience as a player with the Cowboys, going from worst to first and winning three Super Bowls before tailing off again, all play into why he brings value to making front office decisions. Despite gaining this experience in Dallas, Aikman confirmed that he has not heard from Jerry Jones during any of their head-coaching or personnel hires over the years.

Aikman’s credentials are obvious. But admitting his experience as a broadcaster aided the Dolphins will do little to ease any concerns about a potential conflict of interest, so long as he remains a broadcaster. Despite recently admitting the idea of running a franchise still entices him, Aikman has affirmed his commitment to ESPN as their lead Monday Night Football analyst. And with a salary of nearly $18 million a year for what amounts to a part-time job at ESPN, it’s hard to imagine the Hall of Fame quarterback giving that up for the more full-time position of running an NFL franchise