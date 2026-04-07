Credit: © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

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Troy Aikman has been the NFL’s lead Monday Night Football analyst for four seasons. Every week, he sits in production meetings with players and coaches who speak freely around him because they trust him. He absorbs information that never makes it to air. That access is the backbone of good broadcast analysis.

Last week, on the Dallas Cowboys DLLS Podcast, Aikman explained that it’s also the backbone of his consulting arrangement with the Miami Dolphins.

“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league,” Aikman said, “and knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that — whether it was through me or through somebody else.”

There it is. Not a hypothetical. Not a concern raised by us at Awful Announcing. The NFL’s lead Monday Night Football analyst, in his own words, confirmed that a franchise hired him specifically because his broadcasting job gives him access to information that normal NFL employees cannot obtain.

When asked for comment on those remarks by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL declined.

This didn’t happen in a vacuum. Tom Brady blazed the trail, and the NFL helped him do it.

When Brady took a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders while simultaneously serving as Fox’s lead game analyst, the league initially treated it with something approaching seriousness. Brady was banned from team facilities. He couldn’t attend practices. He was barred from the pregame production meetings that, for most analysts, are an invaluable intelligence-gathering opportunity.

Then, quietly, those restrictions were relaxed. Brady was allowed back into production meetings last season. The league didn’t announce it as a policy reversal. It just happened, and the experiment of treating the conflict as manageable — rather than disqualifying — became the new normal.

That relaxation of Brady’s restrictions was the league’s real policy statement on all of this, even if it was never framed as one. What it communicated, to anyone paying attention, was that the NFL would express concern and then do nothing. The gap between what the league said about these arrangements and what it was actually willing to enforce was wide enough to walk through.

Aikman walked through it.

It’s worth being specific about what “information that they don’t have or can’t get” actually means in practice, because the abstraction understates the problem.

Every week during the season, Aikman sits in production meetings with the coaches of both teams he’s covering. The entire architecture of NFL broadcast access is built on the assumption that what gets said in those meetings stays in service of the television product, that the analyst absorbing all of it is going to use it to inform an audience, not a front office.

That’s the information pipeline. And Aikman, by his own account, is running it straight into a Miami Dolphins front office that made two major personnel decisions — GM and head coach — with his input. He said he has “fingerprints” on those hires. He said he’s “pulling for” the Dolphins because he has “something at stake.”

There is no scenario in which that doesn’t affect how coaches and front-office personnel across the league think about what they share with Aikman going forward. If you’re the head coach of an AFC East rival, you now know that anything you tell Aikman during a production meeting — or anything your staff tells his crew — could be making its way to your divisional opponent’s front office.

The conflict here runs in both directions, and both directions are damaging.

The first problem is competitive integrity. Broadcasters with team affiliations can deliver genuine competitive intelligence — what coaches are thinking, what personnel decisions are being contemplated, and what a staff is worried about heading into a game — to teams that can use that information to help win games. The NFL spent years policing far lesser forms of information advantage. Teams have been fined for filming opponents. Signal-stealing has triggered investigations. The league has an entire apparatus dedicated to ensuring competition isn’t distorted by information asymmetry.

And yet, two of its most prominent broadcast analysts are operating directly within NFL front offices.

The second problem is broadcast quality, and it runs in the opposite direction. Once 31 other organizations know that Aikman is funneling information to Miami, the most rational response is to stop giving Aikman information.

Here’s the scenario the NFL hasn’t publicly grappled with, but needs to: if there’s no rule against it, what stops all 32 teams from doing it?

As Mike Florio put it, every team in the league now has a template. Grab a broadcaster. They’ve been inside facilities. They have relationships that coaches actually trust. They know what’s being discussed in production rooms that you, as a front office executive, will never be invited into. The information advantage is real — Aikman said so himself — and there’s no enforcement mechanism stopping your rivals from acquiring it.

The end state of that race is a broadcast ecosystem where every prominent analyst is on someone’s payroll, every production meeting is treated as a potential intelligence leak, and the audience at home watching any given game has no way of knowing whether the analyst explaining a team’s strategy has a financial interest in that team’s success. The fiction that broadcasters are neutral observers — which has always been somewhat imperfect, but was at least maintained — collapses entirely.

There is a solution. If a broadcaster wants to work for a team, they can. But they cannot simultaneously cover the league as members of the media. Pick one. The moment Aikman accepted a consulting role with Miami, he should have been covering Dolphins games only in the same way any team employee would be: from the stands, rooting for a result.

The league won’t make that rule, because the NFL needs these broadcasters more than it needs clean conflict-of-interest policies. Aikman and Brady are the faces of two of its most important broadcast packages. The league isn’t going to force ESPN to find a new Monday night analyst or tell Fox to replace its lead color commentator because they took side jobs with teams. The financial architecture of the NFL’s $110 billion media empire runs through these relationships, and the league has apparently decided that the integrity of those broadcasts is a lesser concern.

The NFL said it would address the Aikman situation “at the appropriate time.” That was before Aikman went on a podcast and explained, in plain terms, that the Dolphins hired him for his intelligence-gathering capabilities. The appropriate time has come and gone.

What the league’s silence actually communicates isn’t that the matter is under review or that a policy is forthcoming. It communicates that there is no policy, and that the people most capable of forcing one are the same people the NFL most needs to keep happy. Aikman isn’t going to file a complaint against himself. ESPN isn’t going to demand its analysts choose. And the league isn’t going to bite the hand that signs the checks.

So the arrangement continues. And somewhere in the next few weeks, another front office makes a call to another broadcaster. Because why wouldn’t they?

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