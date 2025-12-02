Photo Credit: ESPN

The New York Giants had a very rough performance during the first half against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, and one field goal attempt summarized it well.

Trailing 17-7 in the second quarter, Giants kicker Younghoe Koo got nothing but grass on a 47-yard field goal try. The holder, punter Jamie Gillan, was helplessly left trying to escape the Patriots’ special teams unit before being tackled in the backfield for a turnover-on-downs.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that!” color commentator Troy Aikman exclaimed on the ESPN broadcast.

Over on the ESPN2 ManningCast, the reaction to the botched kick was the same from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and actor Danny DeVito.

Peyton Manning: “I have not seen that… EVER!” Danny DeVito: “I’ve never seen that. I’ve never seen that.” Eli Manning: “I’ve never seen that. I’ve never seen that.” 🏈🎙️ #NFL #MNF https://t.co/ocb2aLJ9Js pic.twitter.com/EgZ4ZAcj0c — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2025

“I have not seen that… EVER!” Peyton Manning said.

“I’ve never seen that,” DeVito said, “I’ve never seen that.”

“I’ve never seen that,” Eli Manning agreed. “I’ve never seen that.”

“Eli, it’s like one of your fat nine irons you hit,” Peyton quipped. “You’re just all grass.”

While we’re not sure about DeVito, we can confidently say that Aikman and the Mannings have seen an enormous amount of football in their lives, so it says a lot when they’ve never seen something on a football field.