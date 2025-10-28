Photo credit: ESPN

NFL referees are out to protect the quarterback, but Troy Aikman believes they’re going to protect Patrick Mahomes just a little bit more.

With the Kansas City Chiefs leading the Washington Commanders 28-7 late in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football, Mahomes was wrapped up around the eight yard line and driven back toward the end zone before getting tossed to the ground by Johnny Newton. The flag was thrown and Kansas City was granted a fresh set of downs after an unnecessary roughness penalty was called.

It seemed like an obvious penalty, one that every current quarterback in the NFL would benefit from, but Aikman sounded less sure while looking at the replay.

“It wasn’t a lot, but with that said, when it comes to quarterbacks – especially this one – they’re gonna protect them,” Aikman said. “And Johnny does a great job, he gets back there, it’s just a lot of frustration coming out on his part.”

While Troy Aikman made sure to note Patrick Mahomes might get a little more protection from the referees than other NFL quarterbacks, Joe Buck quickly interjected to defend the penalty call.

“It’s an easy call,” Buck said. “An obvious flag and [Washington Commanders head coach] Dan Quinn can only shake his head.”

In Aikman’s defense, he probably wasn’t going to get that call when he was playing. But that was more than a quarter-century ago, and the rules have changed.

Sure, there are times where it seems like Mahomes and the Chiefs get the benefit of a whistle. That’s what happens when you go to five Super Bowls in six years. The New England Patriots received that benefit at times, and so did Aikman’s Dallas Cowboys. But this wasn’t one of those times. If a defensive lineman throws a quarterback to the ground seven yards after he was already wrapped up, expect a flag, regardless of whether it’s Patrick Mahomes or Dillon Gabriel.