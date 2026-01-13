Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If Mike Tomlin decides his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has run its course, there’s a growing sentiment that TV could be his next stop.

All the good will Pittsburgh earned by beating the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North division championship in Week 18 was erased by their blowout Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. And as it became clear the Steelers season was coming to an end Monday night, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman began speculating about whether Tomlin’s tenure in Pittsburgh was simultaneously coming to an end as well.

Buck noted that whether Tomlin wants to coach next season or try a year of TV, he won’t be out of work for long.

“There’ll be a lot of networks knocking on his door, that’s for sure. And if he wants to continue to coach, if he’s let go, there’ll be a lot of suitors knocking on his door for that as well.” Troy Aikman on Mike Tomlin’s future pic.twitter.com/XWxMqCzZP4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 13, 2026



“There’ll be a lot of networks knocking on his door,” Aikman added, “That’s for sure. And if he wants to continue to coach, if he’s let go, there’ll be a lot of suitors knocking on his door for that as well.”

There has long been a belief that Mike Tomlin has a personality that would fit well on TV. His charismatic press conferences seem like a good indicator for Tomlin’s TV potential, although he often uses a lot of words to make a meager point, but that could also be more about a veteran head coach attempting to redirect a question.

Earlier this month, Mike Florio teased the idea that Tomlin going to television was gaining traction. And amid Pittsburgh’s loss Monday night, Florio reported “there’s a belief he has a TV offer in his back pocket.”

Mike Tomlin won’t be fired. There’s a belief he has a TV offer in his back pocket, if he chooses to pursue that path. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 13, 2026



Troy Aikman would seemingly be a good source for knowing about Tomlin’s TV interest. If Tomlin’s agent is planning to field offers from TV networks, it’s reasonable to assume ESPN could be one of those suitors knocking on the head coach’s door. And if ESPN is knocking on Tomlin’s door, it’s not crazy to think Aikman and Buck may have heard some rumblings about it.

But if ATroy ikman doesn’t have a tell on Mike Tomlin’s future from ESPN, he might have one from his other job. Aikman has been heavily involved in the Miami Dolphins search for a new general manager and head coach this hiring cycle. Last week, Aikman said the Dolphins were interested in utilizing the relationships he’s made from his time as a broadcaster. If Aikman is going to recommend and interview candidates to the Dolphins, it’s they may have already done their best to gauge the direction of Tomlin’s future.