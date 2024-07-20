Photo Credits: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Aikman, right).

Troy Aikman has an idea to solve his trademark dispute with Lamar Jackson. It involves the two of them talking things over in the presence of another No. 8. And of course — beer.

Aikman, three-time Super Bowl-winning Hall of Fame quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys turned announcer, has been busy promoting his beer brand, EIGHT. It’s a fitting name for Aikman, given that he wore No. 8 during his legendary career.

The problem is that Jackson, the two-time (and reigning) NFL MVP, is disputing Aikman’s use of Eight. More than just wearing the number, Jackson has also applied for different trademarks. And while Aikman is using “EIGHT” and Jackson’s trademarks involve “8,” Jackson’s attorney noted that they are too similar and (per Michael Rothstein, ESPN), EIGHT is “likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive” potential consumers.

Aikman, ever the pitch-man, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night to propose a solution.

“Hey Lamar – looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers,” Aikman suggested. “Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate??”

Young, of course, like Aikman and Jackson, also wore No. 8 during his Hall of Fame career.

To keep the theme going, perhaps the meeting can take place somewhere in South Carolina, the eighth state admitted to the Union. Or, if that doesn’t work, you could do a lot worse than San Diego, the United States’ eighth-largest city.

[Troy Aikman on X, ESPN.com]