Troy Aikman, Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) and the Batmobile

Nobody ever said ESPN pays Troy Aikman the big bucks on Monday Night Football because of his comic book prowess.

In the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North, Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow was heard telling teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that he bought the Batmobile. According to Joe Buck, however, Burrow was a little more coy about his Batmobile purchase when asked during their production meeting. After Buck broached the Batmobile discussion on Monday Night Football featuring the Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, it prompted Aikman to weigh in on the topic.

“Jameis Winston last week talked about playing like Bruce Wayne, until you had to play like Batman. And then you got Joe Burrow who’s talking about the Batman Mobile. Maybe those two guys ought to hook up somehow.” – Troy Aikman pic.twitter.com/ClNuZjcWMa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 10, 2024



“Jameis Winston last week talked about playing like Bruce Wayne, until you had to play like Batman. And then you got Joe Burrow who’s talking about the Batman Mobile,” Aikman noted. “Maybe those two guys ought to hook up somehow.”

Forget about the Batman connection between Winston and Burrow. There’s a better parallel to draw here. Batman Mobile? There’s only one other notable instance of someone referring to the Batmobile as the “Batman Mobile.” And it’s Zooey Deschanel’s New Girl character Jess Day. Here’s the clip, for those who either don’t remember or never saw the episode.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I will forever believe that Buck and Aikman had this same exact conversation during their next commercial break. Buck attempting to tell Aikman “It’s Batmobile… there’s no man.” And Aikman repeatedly saying “Batman Mobile” back.

Let’s face it, there aren’t many opportunities to take a beer brewing, six-pack donning, cowboy boot wearing, Super Bowl MVP quarterback once described as “a little bit of California surfer and a whole lot Oklahoma country,” and compare him to a character whose charm was basically that she was a dork. But thanks to Batman Mobile, we can now do that.

[ESPN]